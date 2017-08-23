Final Weekend for Thingamajig Theatre’s Ambitious Summer Season

By Tim Moore

By all accounts, the 2017 Summer Season was our biggest and most ambitious endeavor at Thingamajig Theatre Company. From the opening of the new artist house to the production of four big, headlining Summer blockbuster musicals complete with our largest artistic and performance company to date, we had our hands full and loved every minute of the creative process. If you’ve seized the opportunity to take in a show (or four) you know how amazing our performers are this season. Cast from all reaches of the country — and from as far as Jamaica — these artists are bursting with talent. The Company has been living in Pagosa and immersing themselves in our one-of-a-kind community since May — attending our churches, shopping at our local businesses, and enjoying the beautiful outdoors.

Once again, it’s been a magical experience and a reminder to all of us in the arts how fortunate we are to call this “work”.

While we’re sad to see the summer season come to a close, we want to remind you that there’s still time to enjoy each of these fantastic musicals. If you haven’t seen the performances, here’s your final opportunity to catch these amazing shows. If you’ve have spent time with us this summer, consider joining us again for the final performances!

AIDA

Final show: Friday, August 25, 7pm

A triumphant love story that transcends warring nations and brings a country together.

‘Aida’ is a contemporary spin on Giuseppe Verdi’s grand opera about love and hate, slavery and freedom, war and peace. Featuring one of the most compelling scores of the Broadway stage by the legendary Elton John (Billy Elliot, The Lion King) and Tim Rice (Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat), ‘Aida’ won four Tony Awards and the Grammy for Best Musical Show Album.

HAIRSPRAY

Final show: Saturday, August 26, 2pm

The world is spinning out of control, but all Tracy Turnblad wants to do is dance. When she wins a coveted spot on “The Corny Collins Show”, Baltimore‘s most popular teen dance program, the high school loser with the big heart, big personality and big hair proves everyone wrong and becomes a local TV celebrity. It seems like Tracy will have it all – the eye of heartthrob Link Larkin, the Miss Teenage Hairspray crown, even a modeling gig with Ms. Pinky‘s Hefty Hideaway. But is segregated Baltimore ready to embrace her demand for racial integration? And will her larger-than-life mother ever leave the house? Stocked with deliriously tuneful songs the whole family will be tapping their toes to for weeks after the show is over, ‘Hairspray’ is the family musical you’ve been waiting for.

BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

Final shows: Thursday, August 24, 7pm & Sunday, August 27, 2pm

Mark Twain’s timeless story sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River.

A thoroughly original retelling of Mark Twain’s classic novel about friendship, freedom, and the untamed Mississippi, ‘Big River’ was a musical underdog as scrappy and restless as Huckleberry Finn himself. The show was created in the age of British spectacles by a quintessentially American artist — the beloved country-western singer Roger Miller — and his Tony Award-winning score is a scintillating blend of bluegrass, gospel, and honky-tonk. More than thirty years later, ‘Big River’ remains an affecting journey through 1840s America, in all its beauty and savagery. This Summer join us for the ride!

SISTER ACT

Final show: Saturday, August 26, 7pm

‘Sister Act’ is the feel-amazing musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by TONY and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for 5 TONY Awards including Best Musical.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community… but in doing so, she blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, ‘Sister Act’ will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE!

That’s a lot of great theatre! I want to sincerely thank all who attended our performances this summer season for your enthusiasm and support. It was a terrific season for us; one of our best! I also want to thank those of you who donated in support of Thingamajig Theatre Company. Your generosity allows us to continue the creative and provocative programming our audiences have experienced in the past and have come to expect for the future.

We will be announcing our 2017-2018 Fall/Winter season soon. I can promise we have an exciting lineup of award-winning theatre planned with lots of surprises that you will not want to miss!

Again, thank you for your support of Thingamajig Theatre, have a wonderful ending to your summer, and we look forward to seeing you during our 2017-2018 season.

Thingamajig Theatre Company is professional 501c3 non-profit arts organization in residence at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. For information on how to donate, purchase tickets, and get further show information, please visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469).