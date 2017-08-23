August 26 Golf Tournament Will Support Veterans Memorial Park

On Saturday, August 26 the Veterans Memorial Park of Archuleta County will hold their 3rd Annual Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament at Pagosa Springs Golf Club. This event is open to all and is a major annual fundraising event of the organization.

This is a four-person scramble format with holes honoring each branch of military service and conflicts of the last three generations. There will be an Open Flight and Veterans Flight and is open to players of all abilities.

Players may purchase and use Mulligan and Hand Grenades (free tosses) to improve their score.

New this year are holes dedicated to commemorate the Normandy Beach Landings and the Marine Corps World War II assault Iwo Jima. Golfers will have to negotiate and play out of sand traps. A special prize for “Closest to Pin out of Sand Trap” will be awarded in addition to Long Drive, Closest to Pin and each player will have one shot for a “Hole in One” worth $10,000.00.

Entry fee is $75. Lunch is provided after play.

Sign up your team at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. Day of the event registration is welcome. Come join us for a fun day and great way to support the park.

For more information or to register as an individual or team please e-mail Val Valentine at pagosahval@gmail.com.