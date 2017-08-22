UU Fellowship Plans Special Potluck Event This Sunday

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not hold a service this Sunday, August 27. Instead, the Fellowship will enjoy food and camaraderie at the home of Dick and Pat Richardson. The potluck gathering will start at 10:30am.

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30am in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

For further information, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.