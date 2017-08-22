‘Mushroom Hike’ for Adults, ‘Coyote Hill’ for Kids

One of the many benefits of summer rains in Pagosa country is the emergence of a wide variety of mushrooms in the San Juan National Forest. Gretchen from the Forest Service will be leading a walk on Tuesday, August 29 from 9:00 – 11:30am to identify mushroom species near the Fourmile Trailhead. This will be a moderate hike with some elevation gain. No reservations are required for this hike. Dress for being outside and bring plenty of water with you.

Directions: Turn north on Lewis Street, then left on Fifth Street (which becomes Fourmile Road). Follow Fourmile Rd. (County Rd. 400/FDR 645) for 13 miles to its end at the trailhead. We plan to meet at the upper parking lot. Trailhead elevation is 9,200 feet.

For additional information, please contact the Pagosa Ranger District at 264-2268 or stop by the office at 180 Pagosa St. Hours are Monday-Friday 8am – 4:30pm.

Coyote Hill

Are your kids interested in exploring the outdoors? Come take advantage of this new and free opportunity to explore nature within the San Juan National Forest. This program is for children 5-8 years old and their parents/caregivers. This month’s program is Ranger Brandon’s choice!

Meet at the Coyote Hill trailhead at 10:00 – 10:45 am. Bring water and remember to dress for the weather. No need to sign up; just show up. Programs may be cancelled due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Directions:For convenience we will begin our adventure at the parking area on the right side of Piedra Road just after the first cattle guard, about five and half miles north of Hwy 160.

For more information, call Brandon Caley at 264-1503 or 264-2268.