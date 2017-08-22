‘Housing Solutions’ Wins Awards at Conference on Poverty

By Elizabeth Salkind

Housing Solutions for the Southwest received two awards from the Colorado Community Action Association (CCAA) at the recent Colorado Conference on Poverty. The CCAA presented Housing Solutions with an award in the category of “Strategic Thinking for Long-Term Solutions” recognizing the agency’s Transitional Housing Program for youth, a pilot program in partnership with the Durango Adult Education Center.

Housing Solutions also received an award in the category of “Mobilizing Resources to Support Innovative Solutions” recognizing their Solar Barn Raising projects.

The Conference on Poverty attendees, representing local government, nonprofit, faith-based and community-based organizations, meet annually to develop community action and anti-poverty strategies. Housing Solutions is the Colorado Community Action Agency which receives the federal Community Services Block Grant funding for the five-county region.

Through a partnership with the Durango Adult Education Center and funding from the Coleman Foundation, Housing Solutions repurposed Homeward Bound, a transitional housing complex. The newly refurbished building houses undereducated youth enrolled in high school equivalency (GED) or English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. Transitional housing provides youth without stable homes, the stability they need to complete their educational program. The goal is to help students successfully transition into livable wage careers or post-secondary education. One of the students expressed how working on her education while facing difficult challenges “is the one thing that grounds me.”

The second award recognized Housing Solutions for their collaboration with 4Core on an EPA grant designed to provide solar to affordable housing developments. The primary recipient of the EPA grant was Southwest Horizon Ranch, a workforce housing community owned by Housing Solutions. With a barn-raising build, led by 4Core, with help from local community members, the solar array was put up in a matter of days. The solar is designed to power the central water well system that serves all sixty-one homes. As a result of the success of this project, Housing Solutions and 4Core collaborated again to apply for a second EPA grant to provide solar to Socorro Senior Living Center, in Pagosa Springs which is currently underway. On both projects, LPEA, as well as other local businesses, provided a tremendous amount of financial and in-kind support.

Each year, Housing Solutions assists thousands of individuals and families with housing needs in Southwest Colorado. This help provides a sense of security and safety to our community members most in need. Housing Solutions is a local non-profit, not a government agency, which has worked in our communities for over thirty-five years.

