FAQs About Upcoming Hot Springs Boulevard Repair Project

Q: Why is the Hot Springs Boulevard project taking place? What is this project doing?

Due to previous harsh winters, both North 4th and Hot Springs Boulevard both require resurfacing. The Town re-prioritized its street paving plan for 2017 to address these two roads along with a portion of Hermosa Street. The construction will largely consist of repaving on both sides of the Highway 160 and Hot Springs Boulevard intersection and along Hermosa Street. As part of the repaving along Hot Springs Blvd, the contractor will be re-doing the both of the approaches to the bridge in concrete.

This project will also repave a portion of Hermosa Street (up to the end of the VFW lot) and enhance Town Park with addition of sidewalks, curb and gutter, and resurface all three parking lots.

Q: When will it start? How long will it last?

The Town wanted to be mindful of peak tourism season, so the project is slated to start September 5 and will last ninety days.

Q: How long will Hot Springs Boulevard be closed for?

The full closure of Hot Springs Blvd is the safest way to conduct this project within a short time frame before winter. The Town of Pagosa Springs anticipates that the Hot Springs Boulevard closure from the Hwy 160 intersection to San Juan Street will be sixty days.

Q: Why can’t there be one lane open on the Hot Springs Boulevard bridge?

Hot Springs Boulevard is simply too narrow to conduct construction and allow traffic to remain on it simultaneously. The additional costs associated with keeping one lane open would be extremely expensive and would prolong the project.

Q: How will I get down town during the closure?

Please utilize South 6th Street and Apache to reach the south end of town. Please be sure to follow all detours and traffic control measures in the area during the construction period. Please allow for more travel time in and around the downtown area.

Q: Will businesses be open during construction?

Yes, businesses along Hot Springs Boulevard will be open during the closure. Please follow the prescribed detour to reach them.

Q: Where’s the best place to find out about updates and project progress?

The Town will provide updates on its website, and in the Pagosa Daily Post and the Pagosa Springs SUN.

Q: Who is the best person to reach in regards to the project?

Scott Lewandowski, Special Projects Manager, 264-4151 ext. 235 or slewandowski@pagosasprings.co.gov