EDITORIAL: A House Subdivided Against Itself, Part Ten

Read Part One

At their August 1 regular meeting, the Pagosa Springs Town Council voted unanimously in opposition to a sales tax increase as the proposed revenue source for a County bond measure for expanded “County justice system” facilities.

The Council did not endorse or oppose the facility expansion itself; they asked only that the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners choose a general obligation bond — funded by a property tax increase, instead of a sales tax increase — if a new facility is approved by the voters.

Two of the three County commissioners were deaf to that plea, when they approved ballot language last Tuesday, constructed upon a one-percent sales tax increase.

The Town Council had opposed the sales tax approach for primarily for one reason. The Town government is funded almost completely via sales tax revenues, and a one-percent increase — dedicated only to County facilities and lasting 12 to 15 years — would probably make it difficult for the Town to pass an additional sales tax increase, should they come upon a pressing need for a tax increase during that period of time.

Last Tuesday, August 15, we heard another reason why a general obligation bond — instead of a sales tax increase — might have been a better choice for the taxpayers.

On Friday, I quoted County Finance Director, Larry Walton explaining why an unexpected drop in sales tax collections would probably not harm the County’s overall financial picture, even in the face of a new $2.9 million annual debt.

Here’s that quote once more:

“Basically, the way this is structured, when you do a revenue bond issue, a big portion of the money you collect goes directly into a debt reserve — basically a reserve account that exists to sustain you specifically when [revenues are going down.] Furthermore, under the rules, when you market a sales tax bond, you have to ask for more than what you need. Usually, the margin is about 25 percent more than you would need, in order to have built-in reserves.”

This explanation helps illustrate an important difference between a “revenue bond” financed via sales tax, and a “General Obligation bond” financed by property taxes.

The mill levy created by a General Obligation bond — for, say, a $20 million jail facility — is a flexible number. The mill levy automatically decreases if property values grow; it increases should property values drop. A G.O. bond is designed to collect exactly the amount of dollars needed to finance the new debt, and not a dollar more or less. Thus, there is a significant amount of ‘certainty’ built into G.O. bonds — which normally makes them easier (and cheaper) to sell.

A “sales tax revenue bond” is financed by local consumer spending — an income source that is highly uncertain — so the tax increase must be designed to collect 25 percent more than the County actually needs to pay off the debt, to protect investors in case of an economic downturn. Instead of collecting exactly $20 million for new facility debt, the County must collect $27 million — 25 percent more.

I’m not sure if he two commissioners who approved the ballot language for County facilities on Tuesday — Steve Wadley and Ronnie Maez — understand this difference. Perhaps they do… but believe that the voters are ignorant of the difference?

There are a couple of additional reasons why a property tax increase would have been a better choice for the taxpayers. We recently calculated the amount of sales tax paid by local residents, and found that tourists pay only about 17 percent of the sales tax collected in Archuleta County. (You can read how we did that calculation, here.)

Meanwhile, 60 percent of the private property owned in Archuleta County — property that pays property tax — and 42 percent of the homes, are owned by people who have mailing addresses outside of Archuleta County. (Figures from Region 9 Economic Development District reports.) In other words, non-residents pay only about 17 percent of the sales tax, but could easily be paying 50 percent of the property taxes… maybe more.

I had not heard the above tax comparisons discussed in BOCC meetings prior to Tuesday’s vote to pursue a sales tax increase.

Sheriff Rich Valdez weighed in prior to the vote, defending the facility expansion as necessary, even in an era of declining incarceration. The proposed facility would be able to accommodate more than 60 inmates — but the Sheriff typically has fewer than 30 inmates in custody.

“J.R. Ford brings up good points [about the size of the facility], but the bottom line is, we did sit down with the architects, and we did sit down with the people. We sat down with the experts and made these determinations.”

He mentioned some of the laws that apply to a county jail, such as requirements for the segregation of inmates. “We’ve thought about this stuff. The size of the facility is because of the segregation.”

The Sheriff did not address J.R. Ford’s recommendation — that in cases of overcrowding or problems with segregation issues, a few inmates could easily be housed in Durango at the La Plata County jail. That jail was recently expanded into a 293-bed facility, although it typically houses around 115 inmates and drains $5.5 million per year out of the La Plata County budget. That’s about $48,000 per inmate, per year.

According to a 2015 article in the Durango Herald, Albuquerque officials have instituted a series of criminal-justice reforms — such as issuing more citations than arrests — and saw the jail population drop by almost 40 percent in one year, from 2,496 inmates-per-day to 1,523. That decrease allowed officials to stop spending money on out-of-county jail beds. In Springfield, Massachusetts, dropping crime, fewer arrests and an increase in supervision programs resulted in a 30 percent drop in the inmate population between 2008 and 2014.

In other words, some communities are finding innovate ways to save money, rather than creating millions of dollars in new public debt.

Prior to the August 15 BOCC vote on the ballot language for the one-percent sales tax increase, Commissioner Michael Whiting explained why he was voting ‘No’ on the proposed language:

“I would have loved to have been able to vote ‘Yes’ on this. But given Town Council’s opposition to a sales tax increase, and given my other concerns which are deeply held, and I believe, thoughtful and data-driven… Well, I guess we have a motion on the floor…”

Earlier in the meeting, Commissioner Whiting had stated his “other concerns” — that, in his opinion, the proposed facility was too large for Pagosa Springs, and too expensive, given the other needs of the community.

Commissioners Ronnie Maez and Steve Wadley voted ‘Yes’ on the controversial tax increase measure.

Now it’s up to the voters to learn as much as they can, and make the right decision.