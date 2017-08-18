EDITORIAL: A House Subdivided Against Itself, Part Nine

Read Part One

As we heard from businessman J.R. Ford, one of the taxpayer concerns going into November is whether the Board of County Commissioners have designed a Sheriff’s facility twice the size of the one we need — and can afford.

Following Mr. Ford’s testimony, local taxpayer Cynda Green stepped up to the podium, to get clarification on the actual ballot language. The voters will want to feel secure, when they cast their ballots in November, that the tax increase language doesn’t include any ‘loopholes’ that will allow the BOCC to spend more money than they seem to want to spend at the moment.

She addressed the BOCC — and guest attorney Penfield W. Tate III, representing the County’s bond counsel, Kutak Rock LLP.

“I think Mr. Ford is doing you a favor, by telling you, ‘This is what the public is thinking.’ So I really appreciate his comments,” said Ms. Green.

“The ballot language here says, ‘such debt to consist of sales tax revenue bonds or other financial obligations…’

“What is meant by ‘other financial obligations’?”

Attorney Tate explained:

“Bonds are one way to finance this [project] but there are other financial instruments. You could have, for example, a loan that is repayable from these sales tax revenues. [This language] gives the County the ability to use other borrowing instruments other than bonds, if that’s the BOCC’s decision.”

Mr. Tate went on to clarify that the decision about what “financial instruments” the BOCC decides to use will take place after the voters approve the $27 million debt. Apparently, the BOCC can use any type of “financial instrument” they want to use, once the debt is approved.

If the voters approve it, that is.

Earlier in the day, the BOCC had met with Mr. Tate during a work session and had sought clarification about what the ballot language actually said, and what it meant. (You can read the full ballot language in Part Five, here.) One of the questions asked concerned the fact that a county jail funded by tax exempt bonds cannot accept federal prisoners except under an emergency situation, if the county chooses to fund the jail with tax-exempt bonds.

This implies that a jail funded by a bond measure — but built too large for the county’s needs — is not able to accept federal prisoners to help meet a budget shortfall.

Ms. Green asked for clarification of that point:

“It’s my understanding that, with this type of financing, federal prisoners cannot be housed in the jail?”

Mr. Tate responded:

“This ballot measure requests the authority to issue bonds, and the expectation is that the bonds issued will be tax exempt…

“The way the federal law is structured, you can’t spend tax exempt bond proceeds for a federal purpose. So the advice we’ve given the County is, there is going to be a severe restriction on any ability to house federal prisoners in a detention center that is financed with these tax exempt bonds.”

In response to another question by Ms. Green, Mr. Tate explained that the estimated $2.9 million increase in sales tax collections for the first year, and the total $27 million of new debt, were only estimates. The BOCC does not actually have a finished drawing of the proposed facility, nor do they have a final estimate of the building costs… and of course, they have not received any bids on the project. The $27 million is merely the ‘maximum debt’ the BOCC would be authorized to create.

Among all the numbers in the ballot statement, there is really only one “hard and fast” number — and that is the one percent increase to the local sales tax.

Here we run into a curious situation. The County is assuming sales taxes will increase each year during the 12 to 15 years of added sales tax.

But the sales tax could conceivably drop instead. If that were to happen — God forbid — then the County would not collect the expected amount. What happens then?

Here’s a chart from the 2015 Archuleta County Budget:

As we see in this chart, the sales tax refunded to Archuleta County by the state of Colorado have been something of a roller coaster in the ten years since 2007. The state had made some mistakes in distributing sales tax revenues, and in 2010 Archuleta County received a windfall of $1.0 million in owed taxes, as the result of an audit at the Colorado Department of Revenue.

This means that the Department of Revenue had been underpaying us for the years prior to 2008. If the state had been making proper and timely payments, the chart shown in the County’s 2015 budget document would likely have looked something like this:

Here we have an interesting picture. The sales taxes began dropping in 2007 — by a significant amount — and by 2015 had not yet recovered to the 2007 level. It was only when the new 93,000-square-foot Walmart store opened in 2015 that we recovered the ground we had lost. In other words, the County sales tax actually spent 8 years at a rate lower than 2007.

The BOCC has decided that sales tax is the best way to fund the proposed Sheriff’s facilities in Harman Park. They want us to believe that sales taxes will increase at a steady rate over the next 12-15 years.

With all the turmoil going on in the U.S. and around the globe, what are the chances that we might see another economic downturn during the next 15 years? And if we did, what happens to a debt we still owe, on $27 million in investor-held revenue bonds?

Mr. Tate addressed that question on Tuesday, with some assistance from County Finance Director Larry Walton. Mr. Tate explained that revenue bonds do not allow the investors to make payment demands of the County. If the sales taxes drop, and the County cannot meet its annual obligation, the investors must simply be patient and wait until revenues improve.

However, patience has its limits, because the approved ballot language limits the sales tax increase to only 15 years duration.

Here’s County Finance Director Larry Walton:

“Basically, the way this is structured, when you do a revenue bond issue, a big portion of the money you collect goes directly into a debt reserve — basically a reserve account that exists to sustain you specifically when [revenues are going down.] Furthermore, under the rules, when you market a sales tax bond, you have to ask for more than what you need. Usually, the margin is about 25 percent more than you would need, in order to have built-in reserves.

“So any which way we could chart it out — if we had ‘ups’ and ‘downs’ — in this particular scenario, we feel completely safe.”

Translation: In order to sell sales tax bonds, the BOCC needs to collect about 25 percent more taxes than they actually need, in order to protect the investors from a downturn in the market. So what happens to that extra 25 percent, still sitting in a bank account 15 years after the project has been built? Good question.

The newly approved ballot language explains it for us:

…shall the remaining portion of the sales tax revenues be deposited into a justice system capital fund to be utilized solely for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and equipping, the County justice system;

Translation: The BOCC, 15 years from now, can use all the extra taxes they collected, any way they want, for something called “the County justice system.”

Not only is the facility too big. Even the tax increase is too big.

It didn’t have to be this way. We didn’t have to pay an extra 25 percent in taxes…

