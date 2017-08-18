Community Conversation on Death and Dying on August 28 in Pagosa

By David Bruzzese

Death is a universal event that transcends many of the differences between us, but it’s not something we normally think and talk about.

The public is invited to attend “Talking about Dying,” a free community conversation about death and dying, on Monday, August 28, at 4:00pm at the Ruby Sisson Library, 811 San Juan Street, in Pagosa Springs.

The facilitated discussion will be an opportunity for participants to reflect on the stories and influences that shape their thinking about death and dying and to hear perspectives and ideas from fellow community members.

Participants will talk together about questions such as:

What do we want — and not want — at the end of our life?

How might our family, culture, religion, and beliefs shape how we think about death?

How do access to care, geography, and desires to be remembered affect our decisions about the end of our life?

Light refreshments will be provided. Space is limited. Please register at this website or call 970-764-3999.

Co-sponsored by Hospice of Mercy, Four Corners Health Care, Cottonwood Inn Rehab, Sunshine Gardens, Fort Lewis College, and the Community Health Action Coalition.