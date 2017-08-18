Pagosa Daily Post News Events & Video for Pagosa Springs Colorado

Archuleta School District Wins Health Grant

by · August 18, 2017

The Colorado State Board of Education, during its regular meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, approved 42 recipients to receive a total of $9.2 million in funding from a School Health Professional Grant, which aims to increase the presence of school health professionals in schools throughout the state.

Archuleta School District was among the 42 recipients, winning an award of $132,620.

The largest grant — $871,636 — went to the Denver School District; the smallest grant of $33,200 went to New Legacy Charter School in Aurora.

The grant provides money to districts and charter schools for school health professionals who can facilitate better prevention education, screen for early identification and provide referrals for students with substance abuse and other behavioral health needs.

Additionally, the board adopted emergency rules to ensure funding can be allocated to recipients.

Special to the Post

Special to the Post