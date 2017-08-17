LIBRARY NEWS: ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’ Program Launches Today

Today (Thursday, August 17) from 5:30-6:30pm is the launch of a new free early literacy reading program called “1,000 Books before Kindergarten” for children from birth to five years old.

The concept is simple: Read 1,000 books to your newborn, infant or toddler – yes, you can repeat books – before your precious one starts kindergarten.

That may sound like a huge number of books, but it’s not really. If you read just one book a night, you will have read 365 books in a year. That is 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years. If you consider that most children start kindergarten at around five years of age, you have more time than you may think.

The kickoff event at your library today features storytime, crafts, games, snacks and an introduction to this important new early literacy program. Please join us with your child and make a priceless investment in his or her future.

Eclipse live stream

Your library will be showing a broadcast of the total solar eclipse courtesy of NASA TV on Monday, August 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This live stream event will allow everyone to watch the eclipse, even those who do not live in the path of totality, or if clouds obscure our view of the sun. The eclipse live stream can be accessed by going to: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/eclipse-live-stream. Or, join us and watch at the library.

New book drop at City Market

We hope you know that we have a new book drop at City Market. As you face the front door of the grocery store, you’ll find it tucked behind the fifth post on the left, between the wood storage and propane tanks. To start, contents are being picked up three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Two special requests to make this new service work for everyone: First, please put your Nooks in the media side of the box so they are not damaged by heavy books. Second, the book drop is not for donations. They need to be brought to the library, as some people donate a lot and that will fill the box faster than it is emptied, not allowing people to return their library materials. We hope you understand that the purpose of the drop box is for convenient item return, not item donation.

Teen writers group today

Join Claire today (Thursday, August 17) from 4-5 p.m. for our free teen writers meetings for seventh-12 graders. This new group is a spinoff from the highly popular Fan Fiction Club, and it includes stories, poetry, graphic novels and fan fiction.

All-ages movie tomorrow

Join us tomorrow (Friday, August 18) from 2-3:30 p.m. for a PG movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.

Teen bookclub tomorrow

Tomorrow (Friday, August 18) from 2-3 p.m. seventh-12th graders will discuss “Burn Baby Burn” by Meg Medina and enjoy free snacks.

New computer/technology classes

Join us each Monday from 2-3 p.m. to learn a useful or fun technology skill or application. Topics will vary each week. August 21 is Instagram and August 28 is Cloud Library (e-books and e-audio books). No registration required.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens every Tuesday from 4–5:30 p.m. for teens in the 7th-12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join us for a free short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30–10 a.m., join us for 30 minutes of free stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Nonfiction

“The Complete Guide to Traditional Native American Beadwork” by Joel Monture is a study of authentic tools, materials, techniques and styles. Peterson’s 2016 “How to Get Money for College” describes how to get money from your school and state. “How to Get a Green Card” is an updated guide to qualifying for permanent U.S. residency. Plants Behaving Badly” tells of carnivorous plants and orchids.

CDs

“Devolver al Remitente” by Julia Alvarez is a story about a Vermont family and migrant Mexican workers in Spanish. “Nuevo Testamento” is part of the Spanish-language Bible series. “Creerle a Dios” is a Spanish-language guide to living with faith. “Age of Swords” by Michael J. Sullivan is book two of the Legends of the First Empire fantasy. “Wedding Toasts I’ll Never Give” by Ada Calhoun is an exploration of modern marriage.

DVDs

“Chosin” is a documentary exploring the human side of war. “Kong Skull Island” is an adventure film. “Wolf Children” is a family story. “Tender Mercies” stars Robert Duvall. “The Sand Pebbles” stars Steve McQueen.

Mysteries and thrillers

“The Cutthroat” by Clive Cussler and Justin Scott is an Isaac Bell turn-of-the-century adventure. “Crime Scene” by Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman is the start of a new thriller series.

Other novels

“The Dust That Falls from Dreams” by Louis de Bernieres follows childhood chums scattered after the outbreak of World War I. “Mrs. Fletcher” by Tom Perrotta follows the life of a middle-aged woman after her son goes to college. “Dragonsworn” by Sherrilyn Kenyon is book 28 in the Dark-Hunter series. “The Bedlam Stacks” by Natasha Pulley is set in 19th century Peru.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Quotable Quote

“To be a good reader doesn’t mean being a discriminating reader. It means being an omnivorous reader.” – Adam Gopnik, contemporary American writer and essayist.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.