Colorado Office of Resiliency & Recovery Office Transitions to DOLA

By Denise Stepto

Yesterday, August 16, the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) announced the transition of the Colorado Resiliency & Recovery Office (CRRO) from the Governor’s Office to the Division of Local Government (DLG) within the agency. This transition will compliment disaster recovery work already being executed in DOLA, and will ensure the Administration’s ongoing commitment to assist Coloradans in the event of a natural disaster.

Effective immediately, Iain Hyde will assume the role of CRRO director.

“The CRRO was formed to facilitate and organize the rapid deployment of resources to flood impacted communities” said DOLA executive director Irv Halter. “We are pleased to have this organization join our disaster recovery team. Their expertise is invaluable and will enhance our ongoing resiliency and hazard mitigation planning efforts across the state.”

In 2013, Colorado experienced unprecedented flooding that significantly impacted 24 counties and resulted in damages of nearly $4 billion dollars. The CRRO was formed as a response to this disaster and the need for centralized reporting, transparency, and to maintain a sense of urgency at the state level in building partnerships across public and private organizations.