Register by Tomorrow for Pagosa CDC’s Economic Forum

The Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (CDC) will host an informational Economic Forum luncheon this Friday, August 18, from 11:30am – 1:30pm at the Ross Aragon Community Center. The CDC is honored to have as this year’s speakers Richard Wobbekind, Executive Director of the Business Research Division & Sr. Associate Dean at the CU Leeds School of Business and Meridith Marshall, Health & Wellness Champion and Senior Manager for Regional Development with OEDIT.

Richard Wobbekind is no stranger to Southwest Colorado; he is a regular presenter at the annual Wells Fargo ‘State of the Economy Forum’ held every January at Ft. Lewis College. Dr. Wobbekind presents the statistics for the state of Colorado as his responsibilities include developing an annual consensus forecast of the Colorado economy and he performs various economic impact assessments of the Colorado economy. He also produces the quarterly Leeds Business Confidence Index for Colorado. He will also be speaking about his resiliency study and revealing those outcomes.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: You can download the Leeds School of Business ‘2017 Economic Outlook Report’ here.)

Ms. Marshall in her position with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade is responsible for Colorado’s 14 regions and implementing the strategic action plan for Colorado’s Health and Wellness industry. She has been spearheading OEDIT’s Blueprint initiatives now in its 2nd round of technical assistance grants throughout the state. Prior to moving to Colorado, Ms. Marshall oversaw multi-million dollar business programs for both the states of New Jersey and Iowa. Both speakers will focus on economic trends specific to Archuleta County and Southwest Colorado.

Last year, the CDC Economic Forum featured Elizabeth Garner, director of the State Demographer’s Office and Tino Sonora, professor of economics with the Ft. Lewis College School of Business as the speakers. They presented to a sold out crowd.

This luncheon event will have limited seating. To register for the Forum, visit the Chamber of Commerce website and link the “Register” button. You may also access registration through the Chamber by calling 970-264-2360.

Cost is $20.00 for CDC Members/$25 for non-members. Please register by tomorrow, Wednesday, August 16 at 970.264.2360. Lunch by Pagosa Baking is included in the cost of the ticket.

Join the CDC as we present economic trends and predictions as well as business growth opportunities for Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County.