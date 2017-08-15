EDITORIAL: A House Subdivided Against Itself, Part Six

Read Part One

As noted yesterday in Part Five, the first agenda item for today’s (Tuesday August 15) Archuleta Board of County Commissioners meeting concerns a proposed ballot measure — asking the voters to authorize new debt of up to $26.6 million for new County facilities uptown. The ballot language that might be approved today for the November ballot states that “such debt [will] consist of sales tax revenue bonds or other financial obligations issued solely for the purpose of constructing, maintaining improving and equipping justice system capital improvements, to include but not be limited to a new detention center and new Sheriff’s offices…”

We might hear, today, what “other financial obligations” are being considered, and why the proposed improvements will “include but not be limited to a new detention center and new Sheriff’s offices…”

Or perhaps it’s more likely… that we will not learn anything at all about those issues. Nevertheless, I will do my best to report on the meeting outcome, tomorrow in Part Seven.

I’ve also been looking forward to today’s meeting because of an issue summarized near the midpoint of the Tuesday agenda:

LAND USE REGULATION HEARING

A. Continued Public Hearing Of Searle Request For The Fairway Land Trust Exemption, Creating A 15.83 Acre Future Development Parcel In Section 24, T35N R2W NMPM… also known as Parcel 3 in Fairway Land Trust Minor Subdivision according to the plat thereof filed for record December 3, 1999, as Reception No. 99011912, less and except right-of-way conveyed to Archuleta County… This item was continued on August 1st. Applicants have updated their narrative.

Following the lengthy discussion on August 1 about this proposed exemption from the County Land Use Code’s normal Subdivision Approval process, Commissioner Ronnie Maez moved to continue the hearing until today’s date. His stated reason for the continuance was to allow the BOCC to gather “additional information.” A small bit of “additional information” has been provided in the form of a letter from developer Jack Searle, which reads in part:

“To further explain Fairway Land Trust and Searle’s request for approval without Condition No. 4 of the Staff report, the applicant simply seeks to confirm that the dedications and easements set forth on the proffered Exemption Plat satisfy the requirements of the Reservoir River Ranch Development Agreement. Applicant strongly believes that it does meet those requirements.

“It is important to note that actual development of the subject parcel must still go through all of the normal channels and approvals in accordance with the land use and building codes, just as any other property would. There are no ‘waivers’ being requested from the County in that respect.”

These statements appear to be reasonably accurate. The creation of a “Future Development Parcel,” as vaguely described in the 2009 Fairway Land Trust Development Agreement, seems to convey no property rights, other than the right to be owned by a different owner. To quote from that agreement:

“The Future Development Parcel process is intended to allow Owner the ability to create parcels to facilitate future development or for conveyance purposes only; no specific additional development rights will inure to the property through the use of the future development parcel process.”

I suppose the key word here might be: “additional.” The Fairway Land Trust acquired, in the 2009 agreement, the right to develop the Reservoir River Ranch property as a “Planned Unit Development” (PUD) rather than having their development limited by normal zoning regulations. It’s not clear (to me) whether those substantial rights will be passed on to Jack Searle, if he purchases 16 acres using the “Future Development Parcel” process. As far as I know, this unusual “subdivision” process is unique to the Fairway Land Trust agreement — at least here in Archuleta County.

The main point of contention during the BOCC’s August 1 meeting, however, was whether the Fairway Land Trust’s promise to dedicate extensive public trails and open space should be triggered by the proposed sale of 16 acres to Mr. Searle.

Durango attorney Jeff Robbins, who helped craft the 2009 Agreement, points to the phrase, “in such areas,” as key to understanding the intent of the agreement. To quote from that agreement once again:

“…Owner shall dedicate the easement for the public bicycle trail in the general locations indicated on the Concept Plan Map along Light Plant Road and Highway 84. Such dedications shall take place at the time of the first subdivision of land in such areas or within ten (10) years of the date of the Agreement, whichever is sooner.”

The extensive trails and open space dedication is shown on the 2009 conceptual map as an olive-green ribbon winding its way counter-clockwise around the western, southern and eastern boundary of the PUD, with a meandering spur heading northeast along Mill Creek.

If approved by the BOCC, the “first subdivision of land in such areas” — meaning, in such areas as the 16 acres desired by Mr. Searle — would thus require a dedication of the public trails only in the area of those 16 acres. At least, that’s one lawyer’s interpretation.

The plat map that Mr. Searle wants the BOCC to approve today does indeed show a public trail dedication along the San Juan River side of the parcel.

A rather modest trail, perhaps?

When the 2009 Development Agreement was signed, the Fairway Land Trust was promising a 7.4 acre “Public Park and River Trail.” In other words, the park was to occupy more than a third of the parcel in question. (7.4 acres out of a total 17.4 acres.)

Below is the plat map submitted by Jack Searle, which I’ve taken the liberty to colorize to show the rather modest size of the trail Mr. Searle is proposing. Looks like what was once a 7.4 acre public park has been downsized into a much more narrow trail.

I will be the first to admit that a public trail is a wonderful thing, no matter how narrow. But this goes to illustrate what can happen to development promises when they get sold to a new owner.

It would appear, from the lack of development taking place within the overall Reservoir River Ranch, that the Fairway Land Trust will allow the 2009 Agreement to expire in two years, when the ten-year vested rights deadline arrives.

It makes some financial sense to build houses on existing lots within Archuleta County, and we are watching quite a few of them going up this summer. Building a house on an existing lot, with access to existing infrastructure — that’s relatively simple. But would it make financial sense to develop 500 acres of utilities and roads — as the Fairway Land Trust was proposing back in 2009 — in a community with 6,000 vacant lots and almost no population growth? Probably not.

Building a huge new high-end subdivision — larger than the size of downtown Pagosa — in a community where the working class employees are slowly disappearing due to a lack of both affordable housing and good paying jobs, might not be the smartest thing to do.

Even this much smaller subdivision that isn’t a subdivision, as proposed by Jack Searle, could be pushing the limits of what is financially sensible in Pagosa Springs, in 2017.

Read Part Seven, tomorrow…