EDITORIAL: A House Subdivided Against Itself, Part Five

Read Part One

I started my day with a cup of coffee and a download of the agenda packet for tomorrow’s (Tuesday August 15) Archuleta Board of County Commissioners’ meeting… because I expected to find some additional information about developer Jack Searle’s application for the creation of a subdivision that’s not a subdivision.

That application is indeed on the agenda… but I also found another rather important item listed, as the very first item of business… namely, a tax increase question that could be headed for the November ballot. This would be one of at least two local tax increase measures that might appear on the ballot.

The proposed tax increase described in the August 15 BOCC agenda packet (which you can download here) is this one:

PUBLIC HEARING

A. Consideration Of Resolution 2017-40 Setting Forth Ballot Language And Establishing Bonding Authority For Archuleta County

The “bonding authority” in question relates to a BOCC plan to greatly increase the size of the County jail and Sheriff’s administration offices, by constructing an expansive new facility two miles west of the downtown. The price tag mentioned in the agenda packet is not insignificant:

As we can see, the total expected to be spent on “the County justice system” is $17.9 million… with another $2 million in other expenditures, including a $1.9 million “Reserve Fund.”

Over the past three years of planning this project, the Board of County Commissioners have steadfastly refused to allow the citizens of the county to participate in the decision-making process in any meaningful way. In the spring of 2015, a citizen advisory group was empaneled by the BOCC to look into sensible options for addressing County facility needs, but the group was summarily disbanded — after its second meeting — as soon as its members started to ask serious questions about the cost of the facility.

Now, three years later, the BOCC thinks we might want to increase our sales taxes for up to 14 years, to fund an $18 million building — the planning of which we were never allowed to participate in?

The additional taxes in the first year would amount to about $2.9 million.

Here’s a section of the ballot language found in the August 15 agenda packet, which is written (as is typical for tax increase measures) in ALL CAPITAL LETTERS :

EXHIBIT A

SHALL THE COUNTY OF ARCHULETA TAXES BE INCREASED $2,950,000 (FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR DOLLAR INCREASE) ANNUALLY AND SHALL THE COUNTY OF ARCHULETA DEBT BE INCREASED BY AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $20,550,000, WITH A MAXIMUM REPAYMENT COST OF $26,550,000; SUCH DEBT TO CONSIST OF SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS OR OTHER FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ISSUED SOLELY FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONSTRUCTING, MAINTAINING IMPROVING AND EQUIPPING JUSTICE SYSTEM CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS, TO INCLUDE BUT NOT BE LIMITED TO A NEW DETENTION CENTER AND NEW SHERIFF’S OFFICES…

We presume to understand why governments typically print their tax increase proposals in ALL CAPITAL LETTERS… as a single, long, run-on sentence and without any paragraph breaks… as shown above. Presumably, they do this because it makes the text so very difficult to read and comprehend.

Here is the full ballot language, written in ordinary Upper and Lower Case, and with paragraph breaks:

Exhibit A

Shall the County of Archuleta taxes be increased $2,950,000 (first full fiscal year dollar increase) annually and shall the County of Archuleta debt be increased by an amount not to exceed $20,550,000, with a maximum repayment cost of $26,550,000;

such debt to consist of sales tax revenue bonds or other financial obligations issued solely for the purpose of constructing, maintaining improving and equipping justice system capital improvements, to include but not be limited to a new detention center and new Sheriff’s offices, and all necessary and incidental costs related thereto with such sales tax revenue bonds to be dated and sold at such time, and at such prices (at, above or below par) and containing such terms, not inconsistent herewith, as the Board of County Commissioners may determine;

such authorization shall include authorization to refund such debt without additional voter approval; such tax increase to consist of a County-wide rate increase of 1.0% in the county sales tax (which represents a one cent increase on each dollar purchase) beginning January 1, 2018 with a termination on December 31st following the date on which the revenue bonds or refunding bonds approved hereby are paid in full (but in no event shall such termination occur later than December 31, 2032);

shall the County of Archuleta be authorized to deposit into one or more County funds such amount of sales tax revenues as determined by the Board of County Commissioners to be necessary for the payment of the bonds authorized herein; shall the remaining portion of the sales tax revenues be deposited into a Justice System Capital Fund to be utilized solely for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and equipping, the County justice system;

shall Resolution No. 2017-40 of the County providing for the imposition of the sales tax be approved and shall the revenues generated from the sales tax authorized herein and the proceeds of such bonds and all earnings from the investment thereon (regardless of amount) constitute a voter-approved revenue change, and an exception to the revenue and spending limits of Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution, or any other law?

As they say, the Devil is in the details, in case we happen to be looking for the Devil in this particular plan. The total debt to be created, including interest paid to investment bankers, is about $26.6 million. The proposed 1 percent sales tax increase can last up to 14 years (through 2032) and does NOT need to be used only for the jail and Sheriff’s offices, but can be used for anything the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) wants to define as “the County justice system.” Last, but perhaps not least, the ballot measure exempts the proposed tax increase from the spending protections of the TABOR amendment (Article X, Section 20 in the Colorado Constitution.) The ballot measure does not — as far as I can tell — limit the amount of sales tax the County can collect and spend during those 14 years; it limits only the amount of debt that can be created.

This is a curious plan for expanding the Sheriff’s facilities, as we’ve written in previous editorials. For one thing, the BOCC has never, at any point in the past two years, seriously considered the (much reduced?) cost of renovating the existing jail and offices.

For another, the number of inmates housed by the Sheriff has declined significantly since the legalization of marijuana in 2012… but the proposed new jail is twice the size of the existing jail facility, and the proposed Sheriff’s offices are more than three times the size of the existing offices.

Another interesting point for discussion is that the Sheriff is currently housing our inmates at the La Plata County jail at a total cost of about $360,000 a year, including the cost of transport… but back in 2015, it was costing the taxpayers about $1 million a year to house our inmates here in Archuleta County.

If the voters approve the new sales tax increase, however, we will be spending an additional $2.9 million a year on just the debt payments.

We will then be operating a jail twice as large as our existing jail, with fewer inmates than in 2012, at an annual cost of $3.9 million? For up to 14 years?

Let’s do the price comparison.

Maintaining our inmates at the La Plata County jail for 14 years:

Approximately $400,000 per year = $5.6 million

Building and staffing our own new jail facility for 14 years:

Approximately $3.9 million per year = $54.6 million

Are we crazy?

Read Part Six…