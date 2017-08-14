Bayfield Fire Burnout Operations Expand Over the Weekend

Even though thunderstorms moved through much of the area yesterday, the 842 fire received little to no precipitation. These dry conditions allowed crews to advance burnout operations and add an additional 111 acres to the fire, which now totals 634 acres.

While staffing has been temporarily reduced, some firefighters will remain on site to monitor and patrol the fire. Unburned interior islands will continue to produce smoke and may be visible in areas surrounding the HD Mountains, however this smoke should be light and well dispersed. Visitors are reminded that, while there are currently no restrictions in the area, they should be aware that fire activity could increase at any time, and should avoid the area, if possible.

Updates and news releases are posted on Inciweb and the San Juan National Forest website.

For more information, please contact Chris Tipton, Columbine District Fire Management Officer at 970 884-1427, or the Columbine District Office at 970 884-2512