Volunteers Needed for August Trail Projects

August has the dubious distinction of being the only month of the year without a major holiday to celebrate. The Pagosa Area Trails Council (PATC) suggests taking August under your wing and donating a little of your time to public land stewardship.

The PATC has scheduled a couple of volunteer work projects for which we could use your help. PATC functions as one of the coordinating organizations to assist with the care and maintenance of a few of the approximately 687 miles of trails that need maintenance in the Pagosa Ranger District.

Trail work is for nearly everyone. Most projects have an array of needs, from lopping to digging to building to sawing. There is a job for every volunteer – we promise.

August 20-25, 2017

Weminuche Trail Project

Meeting Location: This is a Step Outdoors, LLC project; reservation required

Project Summary: A spectacular time of the year to be in the high country. This five-night work trip provides quick access to the Continental Divide Trail on the Weminuche Trail. A regularly used trail in need of maintenance, we have multiple tasks that provide diversity to the project. Our primary focus will be cleaning or constructing drainage features, removing old metal culverts and interacting with trail users sharing the principles of Leave No Trace.

Contact: Stacy Boone – info@stepoutdoorscolorado.com

August 26, 2017; from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Coal Creek Trail Project

Meeting Location: Archuleta County Fairgrounds

Project Summary: This is the NEW project for August and is a continuation of our ongoing Coal Creek Trail effort. We will hike approximately four miles to the ridge and work our way down brushing and cutting out the trail as needed. Our goal is to have sufficient volunteers to finish the trail for 2017.

You Need to Know: We will carpool to the trailhead. Wear long pants and closed-toe shoes; a long-sleeved shirt is suggested. Dress for the weather. Bring work gloves, eye protection, lunch, snacks and water.

Contact: Stacy Boone – info@stepoutdoorscolorado.com

About Pagosa Area Trails Council (PATC)

The Pagosa Area Trails Council (PATC) is a volunteer run 501(c)(3) organization which functions as the clearinghouse of organization and coordination for all of the trail user groups in Pagosa Springs. This is the place where all trail users are respected and come together, work together and work to meet the goal of keeping our trails open and valuable to the entire community.

For more information, please visit https://pagosatrails.org/about