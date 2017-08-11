Repaving Project at Hot Springs Boulevard Intersection

By Scott Lewandowski

The Town of Pagosa Springs is slated to start a major downtown road construction project at the intersection of Highway 160 and Hot Springs Boulevard that will be starting on September 5 and will last ninety days.

The construction will largely consist of repaving on both sides of the Highway 160 and Hot Springs Boulevard intersection and along Hermosa Street, which will require temporary closures of those respective roads throughout the project.

The Town of Pagosa Springs anticipates that the Hot Springs Boulevard closure from the Hwy 160 intersection to San Juan Street will be sixty days. The Town’s contractor understands that Hot Springs is a vital corridor and that portion of the project will be its initial focus to limit disruption associated with the closure.

During the Hot Springs Boulevard closure, the Town advises traffic to utilize South 6th Street and Apache to reach the south end of town. Please be sure to follow all detours and traffic control measures in the area during the construction period. Please allow for more travel time in and around the downtown area.

The Town will provide periodic updates throughout the project. The Town appreciates your patience and cooperation during the project.

If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact Scott Lewandowski, Special Projects Manager, 264-4151 ext. 235 or slewandowski@pagosasprings.co.gov