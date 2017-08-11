Congressman Tipton Tours New Pagosa Medical Center Clinic

By Jesse Hensle

Veteran’s Choice Program, Medicaid, and the future of healthcare were a few of the topics touched on at a round table conversation held at Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) on Wednesday, August 2. Participating were were Congressman Scott Tipton, PSMC Chief Medical Officer and future Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rhonda Webb, and Upper San Juan Health Service District (USJHSD) board members Mark Floyd and Greg Schulte.

The talk provided an opportunity to discuss how potential changes could impact Archuleta County and our neighboring communities.

“It was a pleasure getting to meet with Congressman Tipton today,” said Dr. Webb. “Changes to healthcare will impact everyone. As the primary healthcare provider in the area, we need to be able to continue to provide care of all of our community members; it is encouraging to know our voice is being heard.”

After the meeting, Congressman Tipton took a tour of PSMC’s new clinic. He commented on how the experience is different from the moment you walk in the door. Jesse Hensle, PSMC’s Marketing and Communications Manager, explained the benefits of having an integrated care model with having Primary Care Providers, Surgeons, Specialty Physicians, and Behavioral Health Specialists all in the same area.

“We appreciated the opportunity to spend time and share our thoughts with Congressman Tipton.” USJHSD Chairman Mark Floyd stated, “He is welcome back anytime.”