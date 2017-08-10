Singer June Marquez to Perform ‘Patsy Cline Tribute’ Tomorrow Night

Just a reminder, Ms. Patsy Cline will be visiting Pagosa Country tomorrow, Friday August 11 at 6:30pm — courtesy of Pagosa Springs vocalist June Marquez. This will be Ms. Cline’s 10th appearance in our little town since 2011, when she helped raise money for the Fred Harman Museum. We are happy she is returning for another night filled with fun, friends and fabulous music.

This year she will be helping raise money for Curtains Up Pagosa, a non-profit community theater company that gives scholarships to students studying the Arts. The show will be held at Parelli Headquarters, at 7 Parelli Way in Aspen Village, near Walmart.

Last year’s ‘Tribute’ production was a sold-out show and helped Gold Star mothers raise over $5,000 to place a monument in our Archuleta County Veterans Memorial Park.

Patsy will be accompanied by some of our finest musicians. Ted Hockenbury from Bayfield, CO plays steel-guitar and has been in the presence of some of Country Music greats, Charlie Daniels, Conway Twitty, Tanya Tucker and Merle Haggard to mention a few. You can also hear Ted performing with his two bands Wild Country and the Jelly Bellies. Cody Tinnin, also from Bayfield, will be picking the bass. He has lived and performed in Austin, TX for 8 years and recently moved back to Durango banding with The Clods and The Badly Bent. Marcus Rivas from Pagosa will be keeping the beat on the drums. He is a great artist playing bass, guitar and drums with local bands including Variety Express, Los Mitotitos and the Brooks-i Band. Singing back-up vocals are two recipients of CUPS scholarships, Robert Neel and Eli Velasquez.

Dessert and refreshments will be served during intermission. Tickets can be purchased at door for $25.

Hope to see you tomorrow, Friday August 11 at 6:30pm, at Parelli Headquarters.