LIBRARY NEWS: 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

The Ruby Sisson Memorial Library is pleased to announce a new, free, early literacy reading program called “1,000 Books before Kindergarten” — aimed at children from birth to five years old — which starts next Thursday, August 17 from 5:30-6:30pm.

The concept is simple: Read 1,000 books to your newborn, infant or toddler – yes, you can repeat books – before your precious one starts kindergarten.

That may sound like a huge number of books, but it’s not really. If you read just one book a night, you will have read 365 books in a year. That is 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years. If you consider that most children start kindergarten at around five years of age, you have more time than you may think.

The kickoff event at your library will feature storytime, crafts, games, snacks and an introduction to this important new early literacy program. Please join us with your child and make a priceless investment in his or her future.

Book fair this weekend

We hope to see you at the Friends of the Library Book Fair at the Centerpoint Church near Walmart – tomorrow, Friday, August 11 at 5pm — for the Friends’ potluck, annual meeting and advance book sale, or Saturday, August 12 from 9am-1pm for the public sale.

This is a win-win event – a hugely important fundraiser for your library and an amazing opportunity for you to purchase books and other materials at bargain prices.

You’re welcome to become a Friend on Friday evening if you want to take advantage of the benefits of being a member of this important group in your library’s success So bring your delicious potluck dish and shop through the great selection of books and other materials.

Donations hiatus

The library is taking a temporary break from accepting donations until September 15 to process the ones that did not sell at the Friends Book sale, put them up for sale at bargain prices at your library, thus cleaning out our workroom. Everyone on the staff, especially Dona, works very hard all year to process the incredible number of items that you, our generous community, donate to us – and especially so at this time of year. It will be helpful to be able to start the next round of donations with a clear workroom.

New book drop at City Market

We are pleased to provide you with a book drop at City Market. As you face the front door of the grocery store, you’ll find it tucked behind the fifth post on the left, between the wood storage and propane tanks. To start, contents will be picked up three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Two requests: First, please put your Nooks in the media side of the box so they are not damaged by heavy books. Second, the book drop is not for donations. They need to be brought to the library (after September 15, see item above), as some people donate a lot and that will fill the box faster than it is emptied. We hope you understand that the purpose of the drop box is for convenient item return, not donations.

New computer/technology classes

Join us each Monday from 2-3 p.m. to learn a useful or fun technology skill or application. Topics will vary each week. August 14 is resume formatting, August 21 is Instagram and August 28 is Cloud Library (e-books and e-audio books). No registration required.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Enjoy free video gaming on the Wii and X-box 360 Kinect with your family and friends tomorrow (Friday, August 11) from 2-3:15 p.m.

Lego Club Saturday

Lego Club for kids six-12 years is free from 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday, August 12. We’ve got the LEGOs – just bring your imagination.

Spanish conversation

Wednesday, August 16 from 4-5 p.m. practice your Spanish with others at this free informal session. All are welcome, from beginners to native Spanish speakers. No registration required.

Teen writers group

Join Claire next Thursday, August 17 from 4-5 p.m. for our free teen writers meetings for seventh-12 graders. This new group is a spinoff from the highly popular Fan Fiction Club, and it includes stories, poetry, graphic novels and fan fiction.

Tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions for free help on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m.

Storytime cancellations

Please note that baby and toddler storytimes are cancelled this Saturday, August 12. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Nonfiction

“The Close Encounters Man” is a biography of the astronomer who changed his mind on UFOs and inspired Steven Spielberg’s film. “The First Tour de France” by Peter Cossins looks back at 60 cyclists and 19 days in 1903. “Unacknowledged” by Steven M. Greer exposes secrets behind ET technologies. “The Unspoken Truth of our Racial Divide” by historian Carol Anderson reframes the conversation about race. “Be Feel Think Do” by Anne Berube explores the author’s transformation after a near fatal car accident. “Grammar 101” by Kathleen Sears is a crash course in the rules of writing. “Sons and Soldiers” by Bruce Henderson tells of Jews who esc aped Hitler and returned with the U.S. Army to fight him. “93 Rolls-Royces” by Deva Peter Haykus tells of inspired designs on these cars. “Best Tasting Wild Plants of Colorado and the Rockies” by Bob Seebeck is a pack-along guide. “Making It in America” by John Bassett reveals the secrets of the success of his manufacturing company. “Itsy Bitsy Yoga” by Helen Garabedian provides yoga poses for mothers to do with babies; her “Itsy Bitsy Yoga for Toddlers and Preschoolers” provides 8-minute routines for this age group. “The Women Who Flew for Hitler” by Clare Mulley is the true story of two female pilots.

CDs

“Murder Games” by James Patterson introduces a bestselling author as a new leading character. “The Child” by Fiona Barton is a psychological suspense story set in London. “Use of Force” by Brad Thor features Navy SEAL Scot Harvath. “Beach House for Rent” by Mary Alice Monroe brings together two unlikely women. “Regalo de Boda” by Cara Connelly is a contemporary romance in Spanish. “Beautiful Tempest” by Johanna Lindsey is a Jacqueline Malory romance. “Everything All at Once” by Bill Nye is a memoir and guide to honing your own nerd mindset. “The Art of Death” by Edwidge Danticat is a personal account and explanation of how to write about death. “Look Behind You” by Iris and Roy Johansen is a serial killer murder mystery.

Large print

“Ol’ Slantface” by John T. Wayne is set during the Civil War. “Beautiful Tempest” by Johanna Lindsey is book 12 in the Malory-Anderson family series. “The Silent Corner” by Dean Koontz features a widow seeking to learn why successful people are committing suicide. “The Ultimatum” by Karen Robards is book one in her New Guardian series featuring a woman expert in martial arts.

DVDs

“The Zookeeper’s Wife” is based on the true story of the Warsaw Zoo. “Arguing with Myself” features comedian Jeff Dunham. “Monarch of the Glen” is series one of the BBC show. “Awakenings,” starring Robin Williams and Robert De Niro, was nominated for three Academy Awards in 1991. “The Hunting Ground” is a documentary about rape on college campuses. “The Lost City of Z” is the true story of a British explorer in the Amazon.



Mysteries and thrillers

“The Late Show” by Michael Connelly starts a new series featuring LAPD Det. Renee Ballard. “Deadfall” by Linda Fairstein is a thriller set in New York City. “Look Behind You” by Roy Johansen follows a serial killer in San Diego. “The Painted Queen” by Elizabeth Peters and Joan Hess is an Amelia Peabody suspense set in Cairo. “Devil’s Cut” by J.R. Ward is a Bourbon Kings mystery. “Girl in Snow” by Danya Kukafka is a murder mystery set in a Colorado suburb.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week we thank Thomas Hanchett, Kathy Betts and our anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“The farther backward you can look, the farther forward you are likely to see.” – Winston Churchill.

