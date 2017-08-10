‘Applied Kinesiology…’ Part Two

By Dr. Summer Graham

Read Part One

As explained in Part One of this article series, Applied Kinesiology (AK) is a system using basic muscle testing for evaluating areas of dysfunction within the body. The doctor using AK finds a muscle that is unbalanced and then attempts to determine why that muscle is not functioning properly. Applied Kinesiology allows the doctor to diagnose, through the use of the manual muscle testing response, the need for the application of a variety of sensory receptor based therapies that, when appropriately applied, result in improved neurological function. This “new system of diagnosis” confirms that when the need is diagnosed and appropriate therapy is supplied, the results are often remarkable.

The art of kinesiology found its beginnings in the work of chiropractor George Goodheart.

In 1964, Dr. Goodheart made the first correlation between finding a weak muscle and making it stronger. Since then, he looked beyond the chiropractic profession to the fields of medicine, osteopathy, acupuncture, dentistry, nutrition, biochemistry, etc… for methods to increase the health and well being of the patient based on using the body as a diagnostic tool.

He had a unique way of looking at a problem and asking “Why?” This allowed him to correlate many different types of examination and treatment procedures into a unified method of examining and then treating many difficult patients.

Dr. George Goodheart died in 2008 and is sorely missed.

Applied Kinesiology can be divided into two distinct parts, each dependent on the other. One part is aiding diagnosis. Muscle testing is used help diagnose what is functioning abnormally. This can be a problem with the nervous system, the lymphatic drainage, the vascular supply to a muscle or organ, a nutritional excess or deficiency, a problem with the cranial-sacral – TMJ mechanism, an imbalance in the meridian system (the Meridian System looks like a giant web, linking different areas of our body together; its pathways make up a comprehensive yet complex body map that supplies vital energy to every part of the body) or a host of other problems.

Testing individual muscles in an accurate manner and determining what effects the relative strength of the muscle when combined with knowledge of the basic mechanics and physiological functioning of the body helps to more accurately diagnose what is going wrong.

The second part of Applied Kinesiology involves the treatment phase. Here, the creators of Applied Kinesiology have adapted different treatment methods for the problems that have been diagnosed. From nutrition to chiropractic manipulation, osteopathic cranial techniques to acupuncture -meridian therapies, myofascial techniques to nervous system coordination procedures and some of the latest theories in medicine involving control of the vascular and nervous system, all may be employed to balance the malfunction found in the patient.

Applied Kinesiology borrows from many different disciplines. and through the use of accurate, scientific muscle testing, in addition to the basic knowledge of the practitioner, helps direct the care to exactly what the patient’s needs are instead of what the practitioner does.

Can anyone with minimal training do Applied Kinesiology? No. You would no more trust a lay person to prescribe medications than to trust a non-professional to deal with your health problems. Applied Kinesiology muscle testing procedures are used to further investigate a patient’s problem and depend upon a basic understanding of anatomy, physiology, biochemistry and pathology. Muscle testing performed by anyone without a proper education in the health sciences is strongly discouraged.

To learn more about Applied Kinesiology, please join Dr. Summer Graham for her presentation, “Kinesiology to Diagnose, Treat, and Achieve Spontaneous Healing” on August 24th, 6:30pm to 8:00pm at Pagosa Wellness, 390 Boulder Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO. Practitioners will be available August 25, 26 at Pagosa Wellness clinic by appointment only.