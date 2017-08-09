‘Applied Kinesiology…’ Part One

By Dr. Summer Graham

Applied Kinesiology (AK) is a system using basic muscle testing for evaluating areas of dysfunction within the body. The doctor using AK finds a muscle that is unbalanced and then attempts to determine why that muscle is not functioning properly. Applied Kinesiology allows the doctor to diagnose, through the use of the manual muscle testing response, the need for the application of a variety of sensory receptor based therapies that, when appropriately applied, result in improved neurological function.

This “new system of diagnosis” confirms that when the need is diagnosed and appropriate therapy is supplied, the results are often remarkable.

Applied Kinesiology uses the Triad of Health that consists of Chemical, Mental and Structural factors that balance the major health categories. The Triad of Health is interactive and all sides must be evaluated for the underlying cause of a problem. A health problem on one side of the triad can affect the other sides. For example, a chemical imbalance can cause mental symptoms. AK enables the doctor to evaluate the triad’s balance and direct therapy toward the imbalanced side or sides.

The process begins with a detailed questioning of the patient to uncover clues as to what may be going on. Generally, problems can be related to chemical imbalances, structural imbalances or mental stress or any combination of the above. After this general examination, procedures are used to assess the health of the patient. For example, changes in blood pressure from lying to sitting to standing can indicate imbalances in the body. This is followed with specific examination procedures used by the practitioner. After these tests are performed, an evaluation of the strength of the muscles is performed. There are many causes of muscular weakness and different procedures may be used to uncover the cause.

At the end of all of these different but important parts, the information is correlated to establish a treatment program. The doctor then works out the treatment that will best balance the patient’s muscles. Treatments may involve specific joint manipulation or mobilization, various myofascial therapies, cranial techniques, meridian and acupuncture skills, clinical nutrition, dietary management, counseling skills, evaluating environmental irritants and various reflex procedures.

Applied kinesiology is based upon the fact that body language never lies. The opportunity of understanding body language is enhanced by the ability to use muscles as indicators of body language. Once muscle weakness has been ascertained, a variety of therapeutic actions is available too numerous to enumerate here. This “new system of diagnosis” confirms that when the need is diagnosed and appropriate therapy is applied, the results are often remarkable.

Applied Kinesiology does not replace standard examinations. Applied Kinesiology is used as an added tool to help define what is going wrong with a patient and/or what imbalances are present. For example, in some conditions like hypoglycemia there will be specific muscle weakness patterns that can be found. However, these same weaknesses could be present because of a nerve problem. Only adequate history coupled with standard examination procedures and, if needed, laboratory findings allow for proper treatment. The use of Applied Kinesiology procedures speeds the examination process and helps to rule out other possible causes of health issues.

Read Part Two, tomorrow…