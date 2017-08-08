Veterans Plan Third Annual Golf Tournament, Further Park Development

On Saturday August 26, the Veterans Memorial Park organization will host its THIRD ANNUAL VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK Golf Tournament; a Different Kind of Golf Outing; GOLF with a MILITARY SLANT.

This is a four-person scramble format with holes honoring each branch of military service and conflicts of the last three generations. There will be an Open Flight and Veterans Flight and is open to players of all abilities.

New this year are holes dedicated to commemorate the Normandy Beach Landings and the Marine Corps World War II assault Iwo Jima. Golfers will have to negotiate and play out of sand traps. A special prize for “Closest to Pin out of Sand Trap” will be awarded in addition to Long Drive, Closest to Pin and each player will have one shot for a “Hole in One” worth $10,000.

Players may purchase and use Mulligans and Hand Grenades (free tosses) to improve their score.

Entry fee is $75. Lunch is provided after play.

Sign up your team at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. Day of the event registration is welcome. Come join us for a fun day and great way to support the park.

Membership support and involvement is requested and needed.

Since we are still small in numbers, all members are encouraged to help out with Sponsors, Registration, Hole Marshals, etc. Contact Val Valentine, 946-6086 and let him know of your commitment to what may be our biggest fundraiser of the year.

PLEASE FORWARD THIS TO YOUR GOLFING FRIENDS, or put together a foursome or come as an individual and join us.

The Official Veterans Memorial Park Groundbreaking’s History on Memorial Day is best told in the photographs of Jeff Layden. Thank you Jeff. Photos are available for viewing on our website: http://www.vetsmemorialpark.org

Thanks to all the Board, specifically, Hal George for the working to ready the parking area of the Park,

Many local businesses were generous with donations of goods and services to give the event the reverence, celebration and dignity such an occasion.

Most importantly thanks to the many who attended. The continued support and participation of the community makes such an endeavor, funding, designing and constructing a “community gathering place” possible. Among the many dignitaries representatives of Senators Gardner and Bennett were present. Senator Bennett’s office presented to the Park and United States Flag that had flown over the U.S. Capital in Washington, DC.

Soon after groundbreaking, at the regular meeting of the Board, Colorado House Representative, Barbara McLachlan presented to the Park, a Colorado State Flag that was flown over the state capital on Memorial Day. Both flags with their respective Certificates of Authenticity, will be kept safe in cases, and only brought out for special ceremonies and occasions. The Board is honored and grateful for the outreach and support by our state and national legislatures. Representative McLachlan, also joined the increasing ranks of those who have purchased a Brick for our Future park.

The Archuleta County Commissioners awarded to the Veterans Memorial Park of Archuleta County a grant of $80,000 for the continued construction of the parking area and other infrastructure. Special thanks to Jim Van Liere for his descriptive and informative presentation to the commissioners. Jim, make the facts and dollar signs associated with the park, and made a dream and vision take life. Also an enormous debt of appreciation and gratitude is acknowledged to Karin Daniels for her tireless dedication and energetic work., With the determination, like her father, who served with the 10th Mountain Division in Italy during World War II, Karin guided the Board through the grant application process and to bring about its success.

Though, not a Veteran, Karin’s assistance to the Board and her energy on so many fronts is a great help to the Park moving forward. Upon completion, this community park will be indelibly marked with “Karin’s footprints.”

ATTENTION LIFE MEMBERS or anyone wish to immortalize a friend or loved one with a Brick. We are about to place an another order for engraved bricks from Polar Engraving. Membership Benefits for Life Members include a 4-inch by 8-inch brick, Red Concrete with three lines of engraving. Fill out the attached application and return to Dick Fortier. Orders will be placed on 15 June.

If you are not a Life Member, but would like to upgrade your membership (payment plans available). Contact Fred Uehling, Treasurer freduh@gmail.com