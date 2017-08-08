By Pastor Dean Cerny

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a service titled “Unitarian Universalist White Supremacy: How Did We Get There?” with Pastor Dean Cerny, this Sunday, August 13.

Living conscientiously with conviction in a racially charged world is no easy task. Finding hope in conversation and relationship with others in a community of compassion is the alternative to remaining isolated and angry.

Pastor Cerny’s interest in religious concepts has always been motivated by his passion to question religious orthodoxy. This reasoned approach led him to obtain an undergraduate degree in religious studies from Arizona State University and a Master of Arts degree in religion and theology from United Theological Seminary in Minnesota. Of prime interest to Cerny is the relationship between religion and spirituality, wherein religion serves as a language to articulate spiritual experience.

Pastor Cerny lives with his partner of 38 years, John Ehlert, and their three dogs in an off-grid home in rural Kanab, Utah. He serves as part-time pastor at the Pagosa Fellowship, leading services twice each month, and is soon to become a part-time resident of Pagosa Springs.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “The inherent worth and dignity of every person” and “A free and responsible search for truth and meaning.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.