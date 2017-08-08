Leading Edge Class Open House Tonight

The Leading Edge Strategic Planning Series is an intense business management and planning course that can help you get your business idea on track and see if it is a viable endeavor. The 6-week course will help you master essential skills for starting, managing or growing your business including accounting and cash flow practices, marketing, business plan development and so much more.

There will be an open house today, Tuesday, August 8 from 6-8pm at the Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center conference room to obtain more information about the series. The Leading Edge classes begin on Wednesday, September 6 and run through October 26.

There will also be additional online classes that will be required.

The cost of the class is $300 and there will be scholarship opportunities available once the course is completed. For more immediate answers to your questions, you may contact Mary Shepherd at (970) 247-7009 or come to the Chamber on August 8 to find out more about this valuable business tool.