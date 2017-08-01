OPINION: Draining the Swamp

By Allan Bunch

It has bothered me for years that our government, for the most part, is ineffective, wasteful and loaded with abuse. This applies to all levels of the bureaucracy, federal, state and local, but this philippic will focus mainly on our federal government.

We recently elected a President who promised to “Drain the Swamp”. As I watch him proceed with his plan, it is becoming painfully obvious that the task is absolutely gargantuan and there are areas of the swamp so deeply entrenched that it will take overwhelming and widespread forces to root them out. Without additional support I fear the President is on a losing path. If there is anything we as citizens can do to assist, we should do it.

I’ve spent quite a bit of time sitting around with all sorts of people discussing this dilemma and all that happens is the topic gets discussed over and over again. Nothing really happens as we watch a brave and determined President forge on with what seems to be little help from us. I think that should change, but I honestly don’t know what to do about it.

Perhaps just putting it down in writing and publishing it on a blog will stir someone brighter than me to come up with an effective solution to this dilemma. Some are using social media and that does seem to spread rather rapidly these days. I dislike it intensely so that is not a street I will go down. Maybe by hashing it out in writing here we can derive a useful plan that better defines where we are and what we can do to help. I’m not a very good writer and have little experience but it’s worth a try.

After a little reflection it seems I should begin with some examples of my thoughts and ideas. Our federal government needs funds to carry out our nation’s protection, if nothing else. I simply believe very strongly that it needs to go on a severe budget diet. Will that involve some discomfort and even pain for some? Almost certainly. At least with the cuts I think need to happen.

I really like the Fair Tax Plan. You can read about it here: https://fairtax.org/about/how-fairtax-works. It may have some flaws but doing away with the IRS is one thing that puts it real high on my list of desires and would save a ton of money. It would also eliminate a huge source of corruption. What is the saying? “Absolute power corrupts absolutely!” That’s it and it is sure a prime example of this principle.

This idea would also allow the citizens to control federal spending by setting the initial rate. Since the rate could (and probably should) have a relationship to the GDP, if the government needs more income, all that need be done is for them to improve the economy! Simple right? It would also mean that should the federal government do anything to impact the economy in a negative fashion, the federal income could shrink. Another nice feature. It puts incentive into the federal government. What a crazy idea, huh? If the government feels they need to change the initial rate, they would need to go back to the people for approval. It would put us back in charge, where we belong.

More in the future and thanks for reading.