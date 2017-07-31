Mercy Medical Named Top Colorado Hospital for Nurses

By David Bruzzese

Mercy Regional Medical Center was recently named by Nurse.org, a career website for nurses, as one of the best hospitals for nurses to work for in Colorado.

Over the past two years, Nurse.org collected more than 39,000 reviews from nurses about their workplace satisfaction. Reviews show that Mercy, compared to other Colorado hospitals, has one of the highest levels of satisfaction among its employed nurses.

Mercy received an overall rating of 3.9-stars. Eighty-five percent of nurses who reviewed the hospital recommended it as an employer, with reviewers citing attributes such as “genuinely caring nurses” and “wonderful people” in their comments.

Phillip Lee, Nurse.org product manager, congratulated Mercy Regional Medical Center on this achievement: “We’re excited to be able to recognize Mercy for its wonderful work environment. The nurses we have surveyed speak highly about their experience at Mercy and recommend it to their colleagues.”

The full rankings of the Best Hospitals for Nurses in Colorado is available at this website.

About Mercy Regional Medical Center

Mercy Regional Medical Center is an 82-bed acute care hospital in Durango, Colorado. As a non-profit hospital that is part of the Centura Health network, Mercy is committed to improving the health and wellness of the communities it serves in the Four Corners region. See www.mercydurango.org for more information.

About Centura Health

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 17 hospitals, two senior living communities, health neighborhoods, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, we are making the region’s best health care accessible and affordable in every community we serve. We believe you can inspire the people you care about to live healthier lives by encouraging them to do the little things that can make a big difference. We’re Centura Health, and we’re here for your health. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.