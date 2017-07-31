EDITORIAL: Stir-fry Government, Part Four

Read Part One

China has seen its share of “weird architecture” over the past couple of decades — seemingly, an attempt to show the world that the country has “arrived” in terms of creative urban environments.

But last year, the the Central Committee of the Communist Party released sweeping guidelines that prohibit the construction of “oversized,” “xenocentric,” and “weird” architecture lacking “cultural tradition.” The guidelines also forbid gated communities, which were becoming the preferred template for upscale residential compounds, and call for future building designs to be “suitable,” “economical,” “green,” and “pleasing to the eye.”

Perhaps the guidelines apply the concept of “oversized” to government buildings as well? And maybe also, “economical”?

I’m not sure… but it’s apparent we don’t seem to have any such guidelines here in Archuleta County.

We understand that architects need to make a living, and they no doubt make the best living — here in Pagosa Springs and elsewhere — when they spend their time designing multi-million-dollar buildings.

This means that architects typically want to develop friendly relationships with three classes of clients: very wealthy individuals, corporations, and government boards. In the case of the wealthy individuals and corporations — and we have a few of them here in Pagosa — these clients are generally able to fund expensive, architect-designed homes and commercial spaces out of their own pockets, or out of their own lines of credit.

But not always. More, later, about how to get your hands on someone else’s money, if you are a corporation.

In the case of government boards, however… well… the money definitely does not come out of their own pockets. It’s all “someone else’s money.”

Mayor Don Volger referenced that fact, near the conclusion of the feasibility study presentation held on Thursday, July 27. The brief presentation took place at the Town Shop on South 5th Street, in the midst of a neighborhood of mostly “working class” homes.

The Mayor and the Town Council had just heard architect Brad Ash explain — very briefly — why the Town Shop needs to be torn down and replaced with a brand new facility, costing in the neighborhood of $9 million.

The reasons given — very briefly — by Mr. Ash were summarized with three bullet points:

The facility does not contain enough space for the square footage needs for the Parks, Recreation, Sanitation, Geothermal, Streets and Maintenance Departments.

The current structures are in disrepair and would require extensive renovation or replacement.

The current facility is not compliant with code standards and would be costly to bring up to current standards.

We’ve heard this same song on numerous occasions, over the past couple of decades… most notably back in 2011, when the Archuleta School District — under the leadership of former superintendent Mark DeVoti — assured the county voters that:

The current school buildings did not contain appropriate space for proper “21st century” educational programs.

The current structures are in disrepair and would require extensive renovation or replacement.

The current facility is not compliant with code standards and would be costly to bring up to current standards.

Mr. DeVoti’s proposal — to spend up to $98 million abandoning three existing school buildings and building one brand new facility near the Pagosa Springs High School — failed to impress the voters, and the proposed mill levy increase was soundly defeated at the polls.

More recently, we have been hearing a similar song coming from the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners’ meeting room, regarding our historical County Courthouse in the heart of our old (struggling) downtown:

The facility does not contain enough space for the square footage needs for the Judicial, Sheriff, Clerk & Recorder, Treasurer, Human Services, and Assessor Departments.

The current structures are in disrepair and would require extensive renovation or replacement.

The current facility is not compliant with code standards and would be costly to bring up to current standards.

However, the BOCC’s theme song has received some new lyrics since an offer was made, last April, of five acres of donated land in Harman Park, to accommodate a portion of the ‘deferred maintenance’ problem. Rather than tear down the existing facilities — as the School District was proposing in 2011, and as architect Brad Ash is now proposing for the Town Shop — the BOCC now wants to renovate parts of the existing Courthouse and also create 34,000 square feet of new facilities for the County Sheriff.

The Sheriff would then have, all to himself, a building considerably larger than our entire County Courthouse. The existing Courthouse measures approximately 25,000 square feet, according to the following County document from 2015:

That 34,000-square-foot Sheriff’s facility, currently priced at between $24 million and $33 million (including interest payments,) was sketched by local architect Brad Ash (Reynolds Ash & Associates) with the help Bob Johnson (of Denver-based Reilly Johnson Architecture.)

This week, we heard a proposal from Brad Ash for a $9 million Town Shop facility, to replace yet another facility that our local governments have failed to maintain properly.

Mayor Don Volger, addressing Town Manager Greg Schulte near the end of that meeting:

“Obviously, the County is trying to move forward, and in order to move forward, the financing is going to require public support. Can we reasonably assume that this kind of project would involve some kind of public support, also? Or, is there another option?”

Of course, every government building is paid for by the taxpayers. I presume the Mayor, in using the term “public support,” was actually asking, “Would we need to have the Town voters approve this new debt, or can the Town Council do it on our own, without an election…?”

Town Manager Greg Schulte responded by noting that the Town could probably expect some financial assistance from the state government, but would still need to “find” between $6 million and $8 million dollars… and of course, that would come from local taxpayers, no matter how the funding was structured.

It seems to me that there might be room for some worthwhile discussion, before the Town Council jumps to the conclusion that architect Brad Ash was proposing: that the very best solution to old, poorly maintained public buildings is to tear them down and build something new and twice as big.

When I first moved to Pagosa in 1993, a fair number of the historical downtown homes and businesses were in a state of semi-disrepair. I haven’t done a careful survey, but I would suggest that 50 percent of our downtown buildings are in visibly better shape than they were in 1993. These are not new buildings, mind you. These are existing buildings that have been upgraded with new exterior and interior treatments. Some of these buildings date from the early 1900s, and they continue to function as homes and businesses. Very few of them have become twice the size they were in 1993.

Their owners spent their own good money repairing the buildings. They didn’t tear them down and then run to the taxpayers, complaining that:

The facility does not contain enough space…

The current structures are in disrepair ..

The current facility is not compliant with code standards ..

No, the owners fixed them up. Something our government leaders seem unwilling, or unable, to even imagine…

