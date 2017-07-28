Pagosa Daily Post News Events & Video for Pagosa Springs Colorado

Pagosa Ranger District Hosting Medicinal Plant Walk

by · July 28, 2017

By Brandon Caley

Join the Pagosa Ranger District for a leisurely walk on Wolf Creek Pass — a Subalpine Medicinal Herbs and Edible Plants — exploring an abundance of medicinal and edible plants and wildflowers. We will see a large variety of plants, including several rare species, and discuss medicinal uses, harvesting, and preparation. An easy 1 mile roundtrip on Wolf Creek Forest Service Road.

The event will take place Tuesday, August 1, 10:00am-12:30pm.

Directions: Meet at FS Road 725 (Wolf Creek Road). FS Road 725 is about 22 miles east of town on Highway 160, on Wolf Creek Pass. Go ¾ mile past mile marker 164, on the right-hand side of the highway. It is the first right after Falls Creek Road (FS Rd. 39), and it marked with a small brown Forest Service sign reading “Junction Rd. 725.” The road slopes sharply down to the right, after the turnoff. We will meet at the pull-out at the base of the road, and walk from there.

Share

Special to the Post

The Pagosa Daily Post welcomes submissions, photos, letters and videos from people who love Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Call 970-236-6116 or email pagosadailypost@gmail.com