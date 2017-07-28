Pagosa Ranger District Hosting Medicinal Plant Walk

By Brandon Caley

Join the Pagosa Ranger District for a leisurely walk on Wolf Creek Pass — a Subalpine Medicinal Herbs and Edible Plants — exploring an abundance of medicinal and edible plants and wildflowers. We will see a large variety of plants, including several rare species, and discuss medicinal uses, harvesting, and preparation. An easy 1 mile roundtrip on Wolf Creek Forest Service Road.

The event will take place Tuesday, August 1, 10:00am-12:30pm.

Directions: Meet at FS Road 725 (Wolf Creek Road). FS Road 725 is about 22 miles east of town on Highway 160, on Wolf Creek Pass. Go ¾ mile past mile marker 164, on the right-hand side of the highway. It is the first right after Falls Creek Road (FS Rd. 39), and it marked with a small brown Forest Service sign reading “Junction Rd. 725.” The road slopes sharply down to the right, after the turnoff. We will meet at the pull-out at the base of the road, and walk from there.