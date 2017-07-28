EDITORIAL: Stir-fry Government, Part Three

Read Part One

“Put your money where your mouth is.”

That was one of my dad’s favorite stock phases, a challenge to anyone who was promoting a particular social remedy or political position, but who appeared unwilling to do more than simply complain about the situation.

The phrase implied a reference to another popular cliché: “Talk is cheap.”

Dad had an interesting relationship with money and wealth, as did so many working class folks who grew up during the Great Depression. I have no doubt he had enough brains to get through medical school or to pass the Bar exam, but he chose the life of a poorly-paid school teacher rather than become a doctor or lawyer or some other type of well-heeled professional.

As a result of that decision, my family rarely ate out at restaurants, and certainly we never ate at expensive restaurants. But when I was about 10 years old, my parents discovered the Economy Café in a corner of Oakland’s Chinatown. The tiny café catered almost exclusively to Chinese patrons — the first page of the menu had the daily specials and was written completely in Chinese. So my dad would simply ask the waitress to bring us the daily “family combination” without knowing exactly what it was or what it would taste like.

It was nearly always delicious, and exotic.

And inexpensive. The whole family — the four of us — could enjoy a filling meal for about four dollars. Total. At that price, we could afford to eat out several times a year.

Both of my parents had themselves grown up in Oakland, California, a melting pot of cultures — Spanish, Chinese, Black, German, Japanese, English, Italian, Greek, Korean, Indian.

But maybe ‘melting pot’ is not exactly the right term? That would imply a ‘blending’ together of cultures, when in fact the various cultural groups kept pretty much to themselves.

Maybe, a ‘salad bowl’ is a more apt metaphor?

Nevertheless, one way for an ‘outsider’ to enter a different cultural door — if only for a brief period — was by patronizing the ethnic restaurants scattered throughout the city. And eating out in an ethnic restaurant can lend a slightly different meaning to the phrase: “Put your money where your mouth is.”

And speaking of money, here’s a photograph taken at the conclusion of an unusual Town Council work session, held at the ‘Town Shop’ on South 5th Street, located on about 2 acres between Pagosa Springs High School and Yamaguchi Park, in a mostly working-class residential area.

The photo shows, in the background, members of the Town Council and Town staff saying goodbye following a tour of the 2-acre property, and also following a Powerpoint slide show delivered by architect Brad Ash.

Mr. Ash, a partner in Reynolds Ash & Associates, had been hired by the Town to do a ‘feasibility study’ for an idea that’s been kicked around for the past couple of years: a brand new Town Shop.

Town Manager Greg Schulte had scheduled the presentation to take place in the Shop garage for obvious reasons. He wanted the Council to experience the space and appreciate how old and rundown the facility looked. The walls had insulation tucked between the studs, but had never been sheetrocked or otherwise given finished interior walls. Exposed electrical wiring was visible here and there. The space smelled of old motor oil and rusty tools. Aged fluorescent light fixtures hung down from the unfinished ceiling.

The main building is surrounded by a hodge podge of outbuildings and various sheds that appear to have been scrounged up over the past few decades. The overall facility that reflects a certain mentality that was common in Pagosa Springs prior to about 1995 — when we all realized that Pagosa had become an authentic tourist destination and a popular place to retire. That mentality, now mostly an historical memory, embraced the belief that you ‘make do’ with whatever is available, and be grateful for what you already have. Recycle. Reuse. Reduce. That type of mentality.

Clearly, it’s a mentality that has survived at the Town Shop, in spite of Big Government.

But maybe we’re moving into a different era?

As I mentioned, the discussions about a new Shop facility have been taking place over the past couple of years, ever since the Town decided to abandon its sewer lagoon — and give up its plans for a new state-of-the-art sewage plant — and build a several-mile-long sewer pipeline, uphill, to the Vista Wastewater Treatment Plant operated by the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD).

That decision opened up 26 acres of Town Sanitation District property on the banks of the San Juan River. What would this now vacant land be used for? (Other than as a site for the sewer pumping station, that is.)

Was the property suitable for affordable housing, for example?

Or, how about a new, state-of-the-art Town Shop?

Architect Brad Ash briefly explained the process he’d used to assess the need for a new facility. Without specifying where the new facility might be located, he suggested that — if we want to look into the future, at the growth of Pagosa Springs — a new facility would need more than the 2 acres available at the current location.

He showed a couple of rough sketches, of two possible concepts. The general idea was to accommodate the Streets Department, the Parks Department and the Geothermal Heating Department in one single facility.

Then he showed us the estimated cost.

Not including the cost of the land, Concept 1 was estimated at $8.7 million.

Not including the land, Concept 2 was estimated at $9.2 million.

We then heard an appeal by Town Manager Greg Schulte, who will be resigning from his position effective in September. Mr. Schulte noted that the Town Shop was, by far, the most.. decrepit?.. facility maintained by the Town. That’s probably true, especially if you compare it to the 15-year-old Town Hall and Community Center.

Mr. Schulte, addressing the Town Council members in the audience:

“Do you want to go for Concept 1? Or do you want to go with a phased approach, with Concept 2? You know, it’s something that we are going to have to address, and I think, once you start looking at it, I think you could go to DOLA (Department of Local Affairs) and start getting some programming money. Because you are going to have to start doing some design work.”

Government is not cheap. At least, it’s not cheap the way it’s done in 2017.

But forgive me if I ask. Does the Town of Pagosa Springs really need a $9 million shop? And who would be paying for that?

