LIBRARY NEWS: New Book Drop at City Market

It’s taken longer than we would like, but at last we are able to respond to one of the most frequent requests of library patrons – to provide you with a book drop at City Market.

As you face the front door of the grocery store, you’ll find it tucked behind the fifth post on the left, between the wood storage and propane tanks. The box is silver with royal blue lettering saying “Library Books and Media Drop.” It’s more than twice as large as a normal U.S. Postal Service mailbox where you mail your letters, so you should have no trouble finding it.

To start, contents will be picked up three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Two special requests to make this new service work for everyone: First, please put your Nooks in the media side of the box so they are not damaged by heavy books. Second, the book drop is not for donations. They need to be brought to the library, as some people donate a lot and that will fill the box faster than it is emptied, not allowing people to return their library materials. We hope you understand that the purpose of the drop box is for convenient item return, not item donation.

Summer Reading party

All Summer Reading Program participants are invited to join us tomorrow (Friday, July 28) from 4:30-6 p.m. for your library’s free all-ages closing party. Prizes will be presented – along with a chance to win the grand prize if you are in attendance – and everyone will enjoy live music from the RetroCats, food, crafts and a cake walk.

For the youngest children (0-4 years), the grand prize is a basket full of books and learning games to promote early literacy. For children K-6th grade, the prize is a bike and helmet from Pagosa Mountain Sports. For teens it is a gift certificate from Pagosa Outside good for rafting, tubing, or biking any time through next July. The adult grand prize is a $100 gift card.

Book fair donations due now

We are cutting off donations for this summer’s Friends of the Library book sale on August 1. That cutoff date will allow the library proper time to sort through your donations and get them ready to be taken to big event. We hope to see you at the book fair at the Centerpoint Church near Walmart – Friday, August 11 at 5 p.m. for the Friends’ potluck, annual meeting and advance book sale, and Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for the public sale. You’re welcome to become a Friend on Friday evening if you want to take advantage of the benefits of being a member of this important group in your library’s success.

Summer Reading Club for kids today

Every Thursday we have been hosting different free fun events from 10:30 a.m. – noon for kids. Today, July 27, you’ll create a flextangle and other paper crafts.

Adult tai chi tomorrow

“A Taste of Tai Chi” for adults is being every Friday in July from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. Join Jeanette to learn about and practice tai chi. This is an ancient form of meditation in motion that is a great form of exercise, an effective way to alleviate stress – and fun. No registration required.

Senior Book Club tomorrow

This free book lovers group – now the Literary Ladies – meets on the fourth Friday of every month from 10:30 a.m.–noon. Tomorrow (Friday, July 28) they will host Steven Kohlhagen, author of contemporary terrorist thrillers, mysteries and westerns, who will speak about his novel, “Where They Bury You.” For more information, contact Marilyn Stroud at Bakestroud@aol.com.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens every Tuesday from 4–5:30 p.m. for teens in the 7th-12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen advisory board

Next Thursday, August 3 the teen advisory board meets from 4-5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

Tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions for free help on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join us for a free short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30–10 a.m., join us for 30 minutes of free stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Nonfiction Spanish books

“Guia Practica Para Una Alimentacion y Vida Anticancer” gives advice from a family doctor on the effects of food on different diseases. “El Arte Toleca de la Vida y la Muerte” tells of the author’s spiritual journey after a heart attack. “El Dibujo Secreto de America Latina” explores the multiple cultural, geographic and historical influences on this area of the world. In “El Secreto de la Vida a Base de Plantas,” rock artist Draco Rosa and a nutritionist discuss a plant-based diet to combat cancer and other illnesses. “El Lado Facil de la Gente Dificil” by Cesar Lazano describes five key qualities you need to deal with difficult people. “Disciplina con Amor: Como Poner Limites sin Ahogarse en la Culpa” offers tips to parents seeking to raise respectful and responsible children with strong self-esteem.

CDs

“The Duchess” by Danielle Steel features a high-born 19th century woman making her way alone in the world. “Payback at Big Silver” and “Comanche Trail” by Ralph Cotton plus “Kingdom Come” by William W. and J.A. Johnson are westerns.

Large print

“Beach House for Rent” by Mary Alice Monroe brings two unlikely women together. “Secrets of the Tulip Sisters” by Susan Mallery reveal truths that change the women’s lives. “Every Last Lie” by Mary Kubica explores an accident than may have been more than that. “Take Out” by Margaret Maron is a mystery set in New York City. “Lockdown” by Laurie R. King begins with career day at a school. “The Nearness of You” by Dorothy Garlock begins with a professional photographer. “Use of Force” by Brad Thor is a Scot Harvath SEAL adventure. “Wired” by Julie Garwood tells of a hacker hired by the FBI.

DVDs

“Good Cooking: The New Basics Cookbook” provides 110 complete recipes, menus and more. “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” is the classic musical starring Catherine Deneuve. “The Bountiful Fantastic” is a contemporary fairy tale. “Growing Up Smith” tells of a young Indian boy growing up in s all-town America. “Sully” is the riveting true story of the plane landing safely in the Hudson River. “Kiki’s Delivery Service” is an animated family film. “The Plainsman” is the Cecil B. DeMille classic. “Before the Flood” is the climate change film from Leonardo DiCaprio.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week we thank B. Jackson, Keegan Batton and our anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“The median age for inventors in science and technology is 47. In some fields, inventors do their best work even later. Information technology innovators peak at age 51. In materials science, the typical age for a breakthrough is 53.” The average innovator is seven years older than the average worker in the U.S. – Study in 2016 by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, Washington, D.C.

