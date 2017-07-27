EDITORIAL: Stir-fry Government, Part Two

Read Part One

But this I say, brethren, the time has been shortened, so that from now on those who have wives should be as though they had none; and those who weep, as though they did not weep; and those who rejoice, as though they did not rejoice; and those who buy, as though they did not possess…

— 1 Corinthians, New American Standard Bible

We can’t possibly know for sure what Paul the Apostle meant when he wrote to the Christians in Corinth back in the first century C.E., telling them that “the time has been shortened” and that those who make purchases should act as if they “did not possess.”

We do know that many changes have taken place in the succeeding 2,000 years, including the settlement of the North American continent by immigrants from Europe, Africa and Asia — who have collectively created what appears to be one of the most materialistic cultures in human history.

During Tuesday’s 90-minute joint Town-County discussion about a proposed tax increase to fund expanded Archuleta County facilities, Town Council member Nicole DeMarco asked a couple of the hard questions that the Board of County Commissioners have not fully addressed over the past two years of planning for this tax increase proposal.

Ms. DeMarco:

“So the 1933 portion of the Courthouse, that is the [vehicle registration] offices, correct? The Clerk, the Treasurer, the Assessor? So most people who use the County facilities are going to see no upgrades.”

Commissioner Steve Wadley:

“That’s true.”

Ms. DeMarco:

“So that’s seems like poor planning, to me. As far as getting the voters behind this proposal. And then, how did you come up with the size of the Sheriff’s administration building, as far as square footage? Did Sheriff Valdez come up with those space needs?”

County Administrator Bentley Henderson responded that the BOCC had spent nearly 18 months looking at County programming needs, and had finally settled on a plan to provide 13,000 square feet of Sheriff’s offices — nearly four times the amount of space the Sheriff’s department occupied in 2015. And a jail twice the size of the existing, abandoned detention center in the downtown Courthouse.

Speaking as a reporter who has observed this planning process for the past 2 1/2 years, I have yet to hear a coherent explanation for why the Sheriff needs a total of 34,000 square feet of new facility, when his department seemed to be functioning fairly well in a total of about 14,000 square feet in 2015.

In Part One, yesterday, I wrote about some of the obvious advantages of my Asian-style diet — stir-fried vegetables with tofu or meat, served over steamed white rice — in terms of convenience and nutritional value. To quickly summarize:

1. Total preparation time, from washing the rice to dishing up up the finished meal, is about 20 minutes — even if you are cooking for a family of four.

2. Clean-up is equally simple, because only a single wok or pan is used for the frying, with one additional pot for the rice — and the meal is eaten out of a single bowl.

3. Nutritional value is high because lightly-cooked vegetables comprise the bulk of the meal. Meat is optional. (More about the meat issue in a moment.)

4. Because the chef takes the time to properly cut the ingredients into bite-size pieces, we can eat the meal without requiring a knife and fork. We can, if we choose, use the simplest eating utensils imaginable: chopsticks.

What didn’t get mentioned yesterday is the cost of the meal.

So let’s talk about cost.

Most of us, if we’re planning a dinner menu, are conscious that the ingredients have a certain dollar value. If the meal includes meat, for example, we are aware of the price per pound… maybe somewhere between $3 a pound to $15 a pound, depending upon the animal and the cut, and upon whether we are buying organically raised meat. Tofu costs about $2 a pound. For the vegetables, we are typically paying between $1 and $4 a pound — again, maybe a bit more if the vegetables are organic.

But that’s merely the price of the ingredients as they appear to us at the supermarket. The ingredients also have other kinds of costs.

According to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), the production, processing and distribution of meat has a huge, negative impact on our air, water and soil. EWG estimates that growing livestock feed in the U.S. alone requires 167 million pounds of pesticides and 17 billion pounds of nitrogen fertilizer each year, spread across some 149 million acres of cropland. One source estimates that 87 percent of our agricultural land in the U.S. is dedicated to meat production.

“If all the grain currently fed to livestock in the United States were consumed directly by people, the number of people who could be fed would be nearly 800 million,” reports ecologist David Pimentel of Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

A diet based around meat has been linked to increasing rates of heart disease, cancer and obesity. In spite of those links, annual global production of meat tripled between 1971 and 2010, while global population grew by only 81 percent, meaning that we’re eating a lot more meat than our grandparents. The average American consumes about 200 pounds of meat annually — about twice the amount consumed by the typical Russian or Chinese, according to OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.)

“Ultimately, we need better policies and stronger regulations to reduce the environmental impacts of livestock production,” says EWG’s Kari Hammerschlag. “But personal shifting of diets is an important step.”

All of which is to say, there’s a supermarket cost to your family’s meal… and then there’s a cost to your health… and then there’s a global environmental cost. You personally bear the cost to your wallet and your own health, but your grandchildren will bear the cost to the environment.

Switch to chopsticks, and you might make the world a better place for future generations, as well as for yourself.

Of course, this philosophy — that you make the world a better place when you reduce your consumption of the world’s resources — runs counter to America’s dominant belief system, which tells us that the more we spend — on food, on houses, on electronics, on jails and law enforcement — the happier we will be.

An interesting question facing the Pagosa community at the moment is whether we will all be happier if we hand over $25 million — or maybe $33 million — to our Board of County Commissioners, to spend on law enforcement facilities more than twice the size we had two years ago.

When my granddaughter asked me, a few days ago, why I always eat stir-fry, I was unprepared for the question. That’s precisely why I enjoy researching and writing for the Daily Post. It helps me understand how the world works, and how we might build a better town — one that serves all segments of the community — by spending less on government expansion and more on what is truly sustainable.

And how — in spite of the clever marketing efforts of Wall Street, and Madison Avenue, and Lewis Street — simplicity might actually be the best approach.