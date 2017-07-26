Top Chefs Urge Congress To Act Now, To Reduce Food Waste

By Betsy Barrett

Today, Wednesday, July 26, representatives from the Food Policy Action Education Fund (FPA-EF) are walking the halls of Congress with our nation’s top chefs and food waste advocates for a day of action to educate lawmakers on food waste reduction opportunities in the next farm bill.

This fly-in is part of FPA-EF’s ‘Plate of the Union’ farm bill education campaign, a joint project with the Environmental Working Group. Dozens of chefs and advocates from around the country are visiting Congressional offices to urge support for date labeling reform, farm bill measures and other federal tools to reduce the amount of food that gets wasted.

“Forty percent of the food produced in the U.S. is never eaten. This wasteful problem annually costs our country $200 billion dollars, hurting the economy, our environment and our people,” said Tom Colicchio, food advocate, chef and FPA-EF co-founder.

“If 40% of the food we served our customers never was eaten, we’d be out of business. As chefs and small business owners, we constantly seek to make sure safe, edible product does not go unused. We are here to help Congress understand that – similar to our restaurants, it’s in our country’s best interest to do the same as well. I am happy that so many chefs and leading experts are here with me today to help drive positive, bipartisan change.”

Wasted food costs consumers, our environment, businesses, government, and taxpayers. America spends 1.3% of its GDP growing, processing, and transporting food that goes to waste — costing the average family of four over $100 a month. And roughly 20% of all fresh water, cropland, fertilizer, and landfill space is used in the production and disposal of food that is wasted.

Today’s fly-in is being held the same week as the release of a new nationwide poll conducted by Food Policy Action and the Grocery Manufacturers of America that found nearly 60% of Americans have debated or discussed whether or not to throw out food based on food date labels.

The award-winning chefs joining Tom Colicchio and national food advocates Natural Resources Defense Council, ReFED, Harvard University Food Law Policy Clinic, Baldor Specialty Foods, and The James Beard Foundation are: Daniel Asher (River and Woods, Boulder, CO); Stephanie Barrett (Glen’s Garden Market, Washington, DC); Matthew Bell (South on Main, Little Rock, AR); Paul Berglund (The Bachelor Farmer Restaurant, Minneapolis, MN); Amy Brandwein (Centrolina, Washington, DC);Laura Connelly (La Soupe, Cincinnati, OH); Tom Coohill (Coohill’s, Denver, CO); Tiffany Derry (Top Chef Alum; Hungry Investors; Bar Rescue, Dallas, TX); Suzy DeYoung (La Soupe, Cincinnati, OH); Nicholas Elmi, (Restaurant Laurel, Philadelphia, PA);Sonja Finn (Dinette, Pittsburgh, PA); Mourad Lahlou, (Aziza, San Francisco, CA); Patrick Mulvaney, (Mulvaney’s B&L, Sacramento, CA); Mimi Mosher Dyer (La Soupe, Cincinnati, OH).

The group is meeting with over 50 Senate and House offices to ask Congress to enact smart food waste reduction policies that will help provide Americans more clarity and opportunities to prevent, reduce and recover wasted food, create thousands of jobs and conserve energy and resources.

At an evening reception with special guest U.S. Representative Chellie Pingree (ME-01), the group will continue to educate lawmakers with a tasting of recovered food dishes conceived by D.C.-area chefs José Andres, Victor Albisu, Amy Brandwein, and Spike Mendelsohn. As public awareness about this issue grows, FPA-EF is urging Congress to show leadership to help drive more bipartisan solutions and market signals that can move the dial forward in food waste reduction ahead of the 2018 Farm Bill.

“We need Congress to be part of the solution,” Colicchio said. “Senator Blumenthal and Congresswoman Pingree are leading the charge and working across the aisle to reduce food waste, which will reduce hunger, bolster the economy and help farmers. We need more Congress members to join their efforts. Reducing food waste today can make a huge positive difference for our food system tomorrow.”