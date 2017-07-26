EDITORIAL: Stir-fry Government, Part One

“A child born in the United States will create thirteen times as much ecological damage over the course of his or her lifetime than a child born in Brazil,” reports the Sierra Club’s Dave Tilford, adding that the average American will drain as many resources as 35 natives of India and consume 53 times more goods and services than someone from China.

— From the ‘Scientific American’ website, November 2012

And speaking of people from China… who generate, per capita, just a fraction of the ‘ecological damage’ caused by a typical American consumer… I’d like to take this opportunity to introduce the “Chopsticks Theory of Government Spending.”

The theory is based on a very simple idea — what could be simpler than chopsticks? But the implications might challenge some deeply-held and cherished feelings about the American Dream… and especially, about our obligations as conscientious taxpayers.

For that, I apologize in advance.

A discussion of this theory is especially pertinent this week, because during a joint meeting yesterday, July 25, with the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners, the Pagosa Springs Town Council patiently listened to a presentation about the BOCC’s proposal to raise taxes, to fund a much-expanded Sheriff’s administration building and County detention center.

This was the first time the Town Council had heard specific numbers about the cost of the BOCC’s tax increase options. The Council also had a chance to ask questions, and make comments, about these possible tax increase plans. The BOCC was also seeing the charts, and dollar estimates, for the first time yesterday.

The various tax options — both sales tax and property tax options — would have rather different financial costs and durations if approved by the countywide voters, as suggested by the following graph showing the relative interest payments related to each option:

As we can see in the above chart, the cumulative ‘cost of interest’ that must be paid on approximately $18 million in construction debt varies widely depending on the type of tax increase, and on the loan’s duration. In other words, the bigger the tax increase, the shorter the pay-back period — and thus, the less money paid in interest payments.

The report suggests that a one percent (1%) sales tax increase, dedicated entirely to the proposed debt, might be able to repay the debt within about 12 years, with a cumulative interest cost of about $4 million. (Meaning, a total tax obligation for the proposed project of about $22 million.)

The most expensive repayment plan would be a half-percent (0.5%) sales tax, stretched out over approximately 32 years, with interest costs of more than $15 million. (Total tax obligation for the proposed project: about $33 million.)

A mill levy (property tax increase) would accrue interest costs of about $8 million if stretched out over 20 years. (Total tax obligation for the proposed project: about $26 million.)

You can click here to download the 7-page report developed by the County Finance Department that was shared at yesterday’s meeting.

All of the numbers in the report are based, to some degree, on guesswork, because the County does not yet have a “bond rating” — a third-party evaluation necessary before a government can successfully market government bonds to investors. Guesswork is additionally necessary because the BOCC still has no final estimate of the projected construction costs.

We will look more closely at the various options and assumptions later, and also listen to some of the comments made by the Town Council.

But first, the “Chopsticks Theory of Government Spending.”

The other day, my granddaughter Amelie was watching me cook my breakfast, which as usual consisted of tofu with vegetables, to be served over steamed rice — the same type of dish I normally eat for lunch and dinner, as well.

Yes, that’s my principle diet: lightly sautéed veggies with a small portion of tofu or meat, seasoned with soy sauce and thinly sliced ginger. Over white rice.

The meat, when included, is most often chicken, but occasionally pork or beef or perhaps yellow fin tuna. The vegetables are selected from whatever happens to be found in the fridge: carrots, green onions, bok choy, cilantro, green pepper, cabbage.

The cooking technique, known in China as chao, apparently dates from the invention of the wok during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). But up until the 20th century, chao style cooking was deployed mainly by wealthier Chinese who could afford the necessary cooking oil — an expensive food item prior to the invention of industrial food processing.

“Grandpa,” Amelie asked, in her sweet 7-year-old voice, “why do you always eat stir-fry?”

A sensible question, and one that any American child — raised on a diet of pizza, spaghetti, and peanut butter sandwiches — might be prone to ask. Why does this particular grandfather subsist on a diet of Asian-influenced cuisine, day after day, week and week — when those around him eat more typical ‘American’ food?

I mumbled something about the importance of eating vegetables, and about how quickly and easily a stir-fry meal can be assembled and cooked. But the truth of the matter goes much deeper, and I suppose it’s tied in with my “philosophy of life.” Which includes my philosophy of taxation.

Here’s a quick excerpt from the 1945 book, How to Cook and Eat in Chinese by Buwei Yang Chao, which first introduced the term “stir-fry” into the American lexicon:

Roughly speaking, ‘chao’ may be defined as a big-fire-shallow-fat-continual-stirring-quick-frying of cut-up material with wet seasoning. We shall call it ‘stir-fry’ for short. The nearest to this in western cooking is sauté. … Because stir-frying has such critical timing and is done so quickly, it can be called ‘blitz-cooking.’

We can argue about whether stir-frying produces a nutritionally superior meal, but a couple of its advantages are hard to argue with. For one thing, the meal can be created in a single cooking vessel — a wok or fry pan — which makes for simple clean-up. Preparation and cooking time are minimal.

But one particular fact relates directly to our theory of government spending. A stir-fry meal comes to the table already cut into bite-sized pieces. Any necessary chopping and slicing is done by the chef, prior to the cooking process.

This crucial step — cutting the food into the appropriate size, before you turn on the heat — is typically missing from the food preparation process here in America. That’s why Americans typically require a knife and fork: to cut up their meal while seated at the table.

A stir-fry meal, however, can be eaten using the simplest possible eating utensils. All you need are two plain sticks, measuring maybe 8 inches long. Chopsticks.

Can life get any simpler than that?

Read Part Two, tomorrow…