UU Fellowship to Consider ‘Tree Whispering’

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a service titled “Tree Whispering,” with Bob LeCour, this Sunday, July 30.

If you love nature and feel it is a way to get in touch with your center, come learn how to expand your connection with other living beings. Trees and plants communicate with each other. They are powerful transmitters of bioenergy frequencies. With a unique cognition and intelligence, they carry the genius of a long evolution on this planet. They are very grounded and wise. LeCour has been hugging them and communicating with them for many years. If you are willing enough to consider some new ways of looking at nature, join him to learn how the process happens.

First we will look at what we mean by the extra communicative senses we have and how to use them. Second, we will follow a system developed by Dr. Jim Conroy, the official Tree Whisperer, on how to actually communicate with plants. Dress casually and come with an open mind!

Bob LeCour is a longtime Colorado resident with some time out of this state creating a homestead in the Utah desert and working with the Shoshone Indian Tribe in Wyoming. He has multiple degrees in science and technology. His career was mostly as a science instructor and library administrator for Jefferson County and Woodland Park Schools. He has spent more than 30 years as a seeker of human understanding and life’s truths, and much of that time was with nature hiking, backpacking and running educational activities. LeCour hopes that sharing this knowledge will help him in a small way contribute to this extraordinary community.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principle of “Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

For further information, visit pagosauu.org or call 970-731-7900.