EDITORIAL: The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe, Part Eight

As in all great places, it is the locals who pioneer and take ownership of the unique identity that attracts visitors. Locals need to be served first to make an authentic place.

— Houston Downtown Mixed Use Retail Core report, 2011.

As I write this installment, I’m sitting in what was once a residential living room, on the east side of downtown Pagosa, with a view of Highway 160. Fifteen years ago, the house was purchased by a couple of enterprising women and converted into the Pagosa Baking Company — now one of the more successful small businesses in Archuleta County.

When this house was first built, back in 1910, Highway 160 was not a “highway” at all, but was known simply as “Pagosa Street.” The only traffic on the street consisted of horseback riders, wagons and pedestrians. The homes here on the east side of downtown Pagosa presented small front lawns to the public sidewalk (if there was, in fact, an actual sidewalk back then?) Garages and outbuildings were located along the back alley, to the rear of the residential properties. Shopping, schools and churches were located within a four-block radius. I presume very few residents owned automobiles, considering that the first mass-produced car — the Ford Model T — had gone into production in 1908.

How times change.

Of the 40 or so homes once located along this segment of “Pagosa Street,” on the east side of downtown, only two are still serving as private homes. All the other structures have been converted to commercial uses… or have been demolished and replaced by commercial structures…. or have been torn down and never replaced. (The newer Town Terrace, in the middle of the 200-block, includes a few condo units above its commercial shops.) Many of the Pagosa Street lots that have been sitting vacant for the past ten years had accommodated residential homes as recently as 2007; the homes were demolished by developer David Brown with an expectation that he would soon populate the vacant parcels with active and profitable commercial structures. But that never happened.

Over the past year, we’ve seen even more downtown structures disappear — including one of the largest commercial buildings, the Old Adobe on Lewis Street, which was lost to a dramatic fire.

Nowadays, when forward-thinking planning professionals talk about the revitalization of a declining downtown district, one of the ideas they stress is a mix of commercial and residential uses. A downtown where no one lives — especially a rural downtown where no one lives — is a dead zone after about 6pm. If the municipal planning process does not promote a mix of residential and commercial uses, a downtown area will struggle to remain viable, especially in a town that sees significant tourism only four months of the year.

By my reckoning, maybe 100 people once lived in the homes along Pagosa Street at the east end of town — which, in 1910, would be maybe10 percent or more of the population of the incorporated town. Probably fewer than a dozen now live along Pagosa Street.

And it’s not only the conversion of homes into retail businesses and offices that’s been slowly killing downtown Pagosa. Many of the surrounding homes are being converted to Short Term Rentals — STRs, vacation rentals.

At a recent Board of County Commissioners meeting, a County staff member made the claim that we are seeing “record construction” this year, with building permits pulled for new homes. That’s not even close to the construction boom we saw here during the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the County was seeing 400 or more permits pulled annually for new homes.

When I downloaded the County spreadsheet for the past 12 months, I counted only 138 permits for new dwellings, counting the two (2) permits for new duplexes as “two dwellings.” I found no multi-family housing in the list.

Even 138 is a significant number, compared with the lack of construction here during the Great Recession. Less than a handful of new dwellings, however, are being built within the downtown area. If the Town truly wants to see the downtown “survive” as a viable commercial area, I suspect they will need to adopt — or invent — some potent tools for promoting residential development within the downtown “heart.”

But… maybe it’s too little, too late?

A small group of local volunteers have been working for the past year, creating recommendations for the Town and County governments that might encourage additional “affordable” housing — the type of housing that will afford working class individuals and families reasonable shelter, on $11-per-hour jobs, or even $17-per-hour, jobs.

Thus far, a few of the recommendations coming from this group have been approved by the Pagosa Springs Town Council. The latest approval, Ordinance 861, adds this definition to the Town’s Land Use and Development Code (LUDC):

ACCESSORY DWELLING UNIT (ADU): A secondary residential dwelling unit with its own kitchen, bathroom, living area and separate entrance that shares the building lot of a larger primary residential dwelling structure. The ADU may be attached to an existing dwelling structure (house), garage or accessory structure, or it may be a stand-alone structure, using the same utility connections of the primary house and may be rented separately.

The ordinance also adds additional flexibility into the LUDC, to promote the construction of ADUs — including a temporary waiver of certain fees, if the building permit is pulled prior to December 2018. From the Planning Department explanation of the new ordinance:

The Town of Pagosa Springs, along with Archuleta County, have identified attainable / affordable / workforce housing as a priority issue for our community. To assist with identifying possible actions to promote more housing options, a Housing Task Force was created composed of various interested stakeholders. The Housing Task Force recently provided the Town’s Planning Department and Planning Commission recommendations for amending the LUDC Residential Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Standards, citing the current provisions of LUDC Section 4.3.4.A may be inhibiting ADU construction.

Ordinance No. 861 will repeal and replace the Town’s Land Use Development Code (LUDC) Section 4.3.4.A regarding Residential ADU’s and is intended to provide more flexibility for construction.

At their May 16, 2017 meeting the Town Planning Commission recommended the approval of Ordinance 861 by a 3-1 vote. 3-1. The Planning Commission recommendation included the following specs:

1) Maximum size of an ADU is 800 square feet of interior conditioned space.

2) For a primary dwelling unit of 1,000 square feet or more of living space, the ADU shall be no larger than 75% of the living space of the primary dwelling unit, and a maximum of 800 square feet, whichever is smaller.

3) One additional off-street parking space unique to the ADU is required.

4) An ADU qualifies as affordable housing and as such building permit fees and the Town’s portion of Impact Fees shall be waived until December 31st, 2018.

Most of the existing residences within the downtown are built on 7,500-square-foot parcels (50 ft x 150 ft.) and most of the older homes have a footprint of less than 2,000 square feet — leaving (theoretically) more than 5,000 square feet vacant. Plenty of room for an 800-square-foot ADU.

But how many downtown families can afford the $120,000 cost of a new 800-square-foot building that includes “a kitchen, bathroom, living area and separate entrance”? To be more specific, how many downtown families could qualify for a $120,000 loan to build such additional housing?

And how many downtown residents want to become landlords?

The move by the Town Council to revise the ADU definition and regulations was a step in the right direction, as far as addressing our local affordable housing crisis is concerned. (The Board of County Commissioners have thus far not taken any similar steps, even thought the lions’s share of vacant parcels exist in the unincorporated county.) But… once again… too little, too late?

After I finished my coffee and pastry at the Pagosa Baking Company, I walked across the street to a huge vacant parcel that, ten years ago, included residential homes. This is one of the many vacant downtown parcels that could easily accommodate the kind of affordable multi-family rental housing so desperately needed in our community, following the Great Recession.

But it currently belongs to someone with no apparent interest in helping solve the housing crisis. At the moment, the property is merely an “investment” — not a housing opportunity.

Can we, as voters and community members, do anything about this situation? Or have we been royally screwed by past decisions, by our local governments and developers and investors?

And… as a community, by our own political prejudices?