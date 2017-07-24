CDOT, Town, County Announce Start of Community Multi-Use Trail Segment

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Archuleta County, and the Town of Pagosa Springs are proud to announce the start of construction of the west phase of the Town to Pagosa Lakes Trail. This project will consist of a ten-foot-wide multi-use trail, which will run from Pinon Causeway over to the south side of Highway 160 to Aspen Village and provide valuable connectivity between two key commercial areas in Town.

The construction has already begun and will last until mid-September. Please use caution while driving within this area — follow all work zone signage, and traffic control measures.

On behalf of CDOT, Archuleta County, and the Town Pagosa Springs, we appreciate your attention to safety and patience during the construction period.

If you have any questions related to the project, please contact Scott Lewandowski, Special Projects Manager with the Town of Pagosa Springs at 970-264-4151 ext. 235 or slewandowski@pagosasprings.co.gov