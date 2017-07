I know it’s a cliché

but let’s go to Mexico

we’ll take the long way down

the one through Calexico

we’ll get burritos from some

neighborhood vendor

sit in the sun in a neighborhood park

and move only when we’re told

in Mexico I think it’s easier

the drive down Highway 5 must be

sunny and warm

and I hear there’s Americans somewhere

down here

close to the sea who lost it all

and came not to live

but simply to be