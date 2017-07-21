Pi Beta Phi Club Wins Spirit Award

Members of the local San Juan Pi Beta Phi alumnae club pose with the Spirit Award certificate presented at the sorority’s biennial convention in St. Louis in late June. Standing L-R: Maribeth Hill, Melissa McDonald, Marilyn Chipps, Carole Howard, Paula Tennant and Laurie Williams; seated L-R Joan Russey and Lisa Scott.

The Pagosa ladies are one of 12 alumnae clubs honored with a Spirit Award, which is given every two years to Pi Phi alumnae groups who best exemplify enthusiasm and sisterhood.

There are almost 300 Pi Phi alumnae clubs in the U.S. and Canada who were eligible for the honor. This is the fourth year that the Spirit Awards have been given, and the third time that the Pagosa club has been so honored.