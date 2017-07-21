‘Let’s Talk’ About Mental Health

Did you know one in four Coloradans struggles with mental illness?

San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) is working with a coalition of partner organizations on a new public health campaign called “Let’s Talk Colorado.”

The campaign which launched this month, urges everyone to talk openly about mental health issues and to talk with people who are impacted by mental illness.

The Colorado State Innovation Model (SIM) Local Public Health funding seeks to improve the behavioral health and wellness of communities that reside in Archuleta, La Plata, and San Juan counties through maximizing access to behavioral health preventive services, developing partnership, and building systems that support community-clinical linkages.

The main goal of the San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) SIM project is to reduce the rate of completed and attempted suicide across the Southwest region, especially targeting vulnerable sub-populations. This will require all of our community members and organizations to work together.

One way that SJBPH is continuing this community conversation is through working with a coalition of partner organizations on a new public health campaign called “Let’s Talk Colorado.” The campaign spotlights the stigma around mental illness so that the people who need this type of help are more likely to seek it.

The campaign stresses that talking about mental illness and a person’s mental health struggles can “save a life,” so it’s worth dealing with some awkwardness or embarrassment at not knowing what to say.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, please contact Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-TALK (8255), text “TALK” to 38255, or go to www.coloradocrisisservices.org to access a live chat available in 17 languages.

Help and hope are available 24 / 7 / 365.

To learn more visit the website www.letstalkco.org. Let’s get the conversation started.

SIM Services Program Manager | 970 335 2091

Colorado Crisis Line | 1-844-493-TALK

National Suicide Prevention | 1-800-273-TALK

Axis Health System Crisis Line | 970-247-5245