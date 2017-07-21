EDITORIAL: The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe, Part Seven

Read Part One

Near the conclusion of their regular meeting last night, Thursday July 20, the Pagosa Springs Town Council took a small step towards addressing what might be the most pressing need in the community, when they approved a modification to their Land Use and Development Code (LUDC) that will make the construction of an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) more feasible within the Town boundaries.

Previously, the Town regs specified that an ADU — sometimes referred to as a backyard cottage or in-law apartment — could be no larger than 25 percent the size of the main house on the property. But another section of the LUDC set the minimum dwelling size, for all dwellings, at 400 square feet. This meant that the primary house needed to be 1600 square feet before an ADU could be added to the property — and since many of the older homes in downtown Pagosa are smaller than 1600 square feet, they could not legally build an ADU under the old regulations.

This code revision had been crafted by our ad hoc Affordable Housing Work Group a couple of months ago, as a low-cost way to begin addressing Pagosa’s housing crisis, and the Town Planning Commission had endorsed the code changes. The new regulations specifically define ADUs as “affordable housing,” and the Town Council, last night, agreed to waive impact fees for all ADUs through December 2018.

Unfortunately, more than 90 percent of the buildable lots in Archuleta County are located outside the Town boundaries — and thus far, the Archuleta Board of County commissioners have yet to take any actions to make the County government more “ADU-friendly.”

So the overall impact of the Town Council vote will likely be modest.

I plan to write a bit more about this topic — ADUs — on Monday. But for today, let’s talk about the County’s plans to expand their own facilities, via a tax increase of some type or another.

Archuleta County commissioner Steve Wadley — during discussions about a multi-million-dollar expansion of the County jail and Sheriff’s administration offices — has been fond of complaining that we live in a “a poor community.”

He repeated that complaint this past Wednesday, July 19, during a lengthy conversation with Eric Hogue, Administrator for the Sixth Judicial District, at the Board of County Commissioners’ work session. Mr. Hogue had asked several pointed questions about the lack of effort, on the part of the BOCC, to thoroughly analyze the feasibility of remodeling the west wing of the old Courthouse for use by the Sixth Judicial District.

Eric Hogue:

“Something that would put our minds at ease, and would also give the County a better idea about what to prepare for, should the [west wing] have some hidden, unforeseen issues that no one is quite prepared for yet. Because I don’t think anyone — including [the County’s current architect consultants, Bob Johnson and Brad Ash] — has really gone in and done a true, in-depth feasibility study to say, ‘These are the major issues with this facility, and this is what it could possibly lead to.. and what the building is capable of holding’…”

“And my second question is, in the doomsday event that the County is not successful in getting a tax increase passed in November… what is Plan B?”

Commissioner Steve Wadley:

“There is no Plan B. [He repeats himself.] There is no Plan B. We have to be successful. We’ll never have the money to do it any other way…”

Administrator Hogue then asked Mr. Wadley to clarify exactly what is meant by the BOCC promise to “rehabilitate” the west wing. Commissioner Wadley assured the Judicial District representatives present at the meeting that the west wing would be completely gutted and renovated to suit the Judicial Department’s needs, using as-yet-undefined funds that the County has in its reserves, plus money the BOCC is sure they can acquire from state funding sources.

Commissioner Wadley:

“This can has been kicked forever. And we’re not blaming previous boards. This is a poor community, and we’ve been through tough times. But I think we’ve built goodwill with the public — and our word is good. We’ve kept our word on this.

“And I think we’ll be successful. But you ask, ‘What is your Plan B?’ There is no Plan B… And we’ve got to have ballot language. We’ve got to have an amount. We’ve got to get all these things lined up. And then, we need to vacate [the west wing of the Courthouse] and start working on it.”

The courts, and our readers, might wish to take Commissioner Wadley at his word, or they might not. Certainly, Court Administrator Hogue was asking some important questions, and the answers we heard were uncomfortably vague, considering that the BOCC has been discussing this issue for three years.

But first, I’d like to address Mr. Wadley’s belief that “this is a poor community.”

As we all know, the word, “poor,” generally has a relative meaning. I am “poor” compared to someone else who is “rich,” or maybe to someone who is “middle class.” If we compared a typical Archuleta County family to a typical family in, say, Nigeria… well, we probably wouldn’t seem so “poor” after all.

So then… what if we compare an average Archuleta County household to a household in Denver, Colorado? Or in, say, nearby Alamosa County? Or other nearby communities?

That’s a pretty easy comparison to make, thanks to the editors of Wikipedia. On their web page titled “List of Colorado locations by per capita income,” we find Colorado’s 64 counties ranked by income, using U.S. Census Bureau as the primary information source. The web page notes that Colorado ranks fifth among U.S. states in terms of per capita income. In other words, we’re not a “poor state.”

Picking out a few relative examples from that list, we find the following “Median Household Incomes” listed:

Pitkin County: $64,502

Routt County: $60,876

State of Colorado: $56,456

Archuleta County: $56,068

United States: $51,914

Denver: $45,501

Montezuma County: $44,103

La Plata County: $41,103

Alamosa County: $35,935

Conejos County: $33,627

Granted, these are government figures, shared second-hand on a public website. It’s possible they are not completely accurate. But maybe they indicate that, relatively speaking, Archuleta County is in fact one of the wealthier communities in Colorado… and in the U.S.A.

Is that community ready for higher taxes?

Or do we want our governments to make more efficient, responsible use of what we’ve already provided?

Read Part Eight, on Monday…