EDITORIAL: Dry Gulch Proposal is All Wet

all wet : /ˌɔːl ˈwɛt/

1. Completely wrong.

— Oxford Dictionary

My friend Rod Proffitt provided a two-part article to the Daily Post earlier this week, concerning the San Juan Water Conservancy District and its ongoing water projects. Most of Mr. Proffitt’s essay was factually accurate… and it included an apology for the “missteps” taken by the SJWCD when they voted — via email — on a new name for the Dry Gulch Reservoir project.

Here in Colorado, government boards are not legally allowed to make decisions via email. All board decisions concerning policy, administration and finance must legally occur in open public meetings. The SJWCD violated that law earlier this month, and and the violation was exposed in the weekly Pagosa Springs SUN.

In his Daily Post essay, Mr. Proffitt explains that he takes “personal responsibility for any missteps taken to approve a new name…”

Other factual information in Mr. Proffitt’s article included comments about the reduced size of the Dry Gulch project, the legal composition of the SJWCD board of directors, the current workload of the board, and the size of SJWCD’s taxpayer-funded mill levy — which Mr. Proffitt would like to see tripled in size. A tax increase measure to triple the mill levy will presumably appear before Archuleta County voters on next November’s ballot.

On a couple of points, however, Mr. Proffitt is all wet.

For example. He wrote, in Part Two, about the Colorado Water Plan. (He called it the State Water Plan.) You can learn more about that plan here. I assume Mr. Proffitt has been participating in the development of that statewide plan for several reasons, but no doubt the most important reason has been to get the Dry Gulch Reservoir included in the plan.

He writes:

We know that demand outpaces supply on the [San Juan] river in drought years, but we do not have a good grasp of how various impacts on the river are affecting it as a fishery, a recreational resource, and a mainstay to agriculture and population growth. A plan would provide direction and “next steps” to assure the community receives the maximum benefit from the river while maintaining the quality and quantity the river needs to remain viable…

Let’s begin with the first sentence. “We know that demand outpaces supply on the [San Juan] river in drought years, but…”

We know nothing of the sort.

Archuleta County depends upon the San Juan River and its tributaries as our primary drinking water source. But “drinking water” is used for things that have nothing to do with “drinking.” In most American communities, the lion’s share of the community drinking water supply is used for watering lawns and landscaping. Another huge percentage is used for flushing toilets and washing clothes.

We don’t have exact figures indicating what percentage of our Archuleta County “drinking water” is actually used as “drinking water.” But based on our experiences during the 2002 drought, we can easily guess it’s a small percentage.

We will now take a trip back to 2002. The San Juan River is far below its normal levels, following three years of below-average rainfall… and then, a winter with very little snowfall in the mountains, the primary source of water for the San Juan.

The resultant drought in the summer of 2002 was classified by climate scientists as a “once-in-300-years” event. Additionally, three expensive water projects, the Dutton Ditch pipeline, the Automatic Meter Reading project, and the Stevens Reservoir enlargement — were not yet completed.

(Once the Stevens Reservoir enlargement was finished, the community had over 4000 acre-feet of water storage capacity, for a water district that had a demand for about 1,200 acre-feet per year in a non-drought situation. In other words, more than three years of storage.)

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) knew about the meager 2002 snowfall. They knew that their main reservoir enlargement project was not completed, and that other water conservation measures were still unfinished. They saw that the San Juan River had slowed to a trickle.

Luckily, PAWSD had a drought mitigation plan in place that included three levels of water restrictions. Level One required modest changes to outdoor watering patterns. Level Two would be applied when significant shortages were beginning to occur. And finally, we could institute Level Three restrictions, when things got really serious.

During 2002, in the midst of the most severe drought in 300 years, PAWSD instituted only Level One restrictions. Without any further action by PAWSD, Archuleta County residents voluntarily reduced their water consumption by 40 percent. Meanwhile, the Pagosa Springs Golf Course continued to water its three championship courses throughout the drought — and PAWSD continued to pump water from the San Juan River, all summer long.

If Mr. Proffitt had done his homework, he would know that, during the worst drought in 300 years, our demand for water in Archuleta County easily adjusted itself to the amount of water available. We never instituted even Level Two restrictions.

Since 2002, we’ve added an additional 2,000 residents in Archuleta County — but the water demand at PAWSD is still far below the demand experienced in 2001. This makes perfect sense. Following the 2002 drought, people ripped out their lawns and replaced them with xeriscaping. People bought low-flush toilets and eco-friendly washing machines. We stopped taking long showers.

We now have a Dutton Ditch pipeline, a much enlarged Stevens Reservoir, and PAWSD has made a financial commitment to fixing our water distribution system that loses up to 40 percent of its treated water through leaks. (The industry standard for allowable water loss is closer to 10 percent.) As a community, our water demand is much less than our available water storage, even in the case of an extended drought.

If you read Mr. Proffitt’s two-part article carefully, you will discern that the San Juan Water Conservancy District is asking you for a tax increase for one simple reason: to fund a reservoir project that the community has thoroughly rejected and does not need. None of the other projects undertaken by the SJWCD require additional tax revenues. (We understand, of course, that a government agency will happily spend whatever money the taxpayers are willing to give them.)

Don’t let Mr. Proffitt and his board fool you about the “need” for a Dry Gulch Reservoir. It was a boondoggle in 2004. It was a boondoggle in 2010. It’s still a boondoggle. And completely wrong.