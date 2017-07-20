LIBRARY NEWS: Paracord Bracelets for the Kids

Back by popular demand after its success last year, we are hosting a paracord bracelet making session for fifth-12 grades next Wednesday, July 26 from 4-5:30 p.m. Join us to make your own bracelet out of paracord and learn about the ways you can use paracord survival bracelets.

We hope you have this on your calendar – your library’s free all-ages Summer Reading Program closing party next Friday, July 28 from 4:30-6pm. Prizes will be presented – along with a chance to win the grand prize if you are in attendance – and everyone will enjoy live music from the Retro Cats, food, crafts and a cake walk.

For the youngest children (0-4 years), the grand prize is a basket full of books and learning games to promote early literacy. For children K-6th grade, the prize is a bike and helmet from Pagosa Mountain Sports. For teens it is a gift certificate from Pagosa Outside good for rafting, tubing, or biking any time through next July. The adult grand prize is a $100 gift card.

Activities calendars available

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions – kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Book fair donations due now

We are cutting off donations for this summer’s Friends of the Library book sale on August 1. That cutoff date will allow the library proper time to sort through your donations and get them ready to be taken to big event. We hope to see you at the book fair at the Centerpoint Church near Walmart – Friday, August 11 at 5 p.m. for the Friends’ potluck, annual meeting and advance book sale, and Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for the public sale. You’re welcome to become a Friend on Friday evening if you want to take advantage of the benefits of being a member of this important group in your library’s success.

Writing session for teens today

Today (Thursday, July 20 )from 4-5 p.m., teens in the seventh-12th grades are invited to a free writing event including stories, poetry, graphic novels and fan fiction.

Summer Reading Club for kids today

Every Thursday we’re hosting different free fun events from 10:30 a.m. – noon for kids. Today July 20 you’ll build a house that can stand against the big bad wolf. July 27 you’ll create a flextangle and other paper crafts.

All-ages movie tomorrow

Join us tomorrow (Friday, July 21) from 2-3:30 p.m. for a PG movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.

Teen bookclub tomorrow

Friday, July 21 from 2-3 p.m. seventh-12th graders will discuss “Passenger” by Alexandra Bracken and enjoy free snacks.

Adult tai chi tomorrow

“A Taste of Tai Chi” for adults is being every Friday in July from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. Join Jeanette to learn about and practice tai chi. This is an ancient form of meditation in motion that is a great form of exercise, an effective way to alleviate stress – and fun. No registration required.

Adult fly fishing

The “Fly Fishing Basics” class for adults moves to the river on Saturday, July 22.

DIY for adults

At this month’s free DIY event on Wednesday, July 26 from 1-2 p.m. we’ll create abstract string art by dipping a piece of string in ink and using it to draw irregularly placed lines to form a variety of creative designs. No registration required.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for 7th-12th graders takes place next Thursday, July 27 from 4-5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions for free help on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) program is cutting back to one day a week for the summer. Stop by on Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m. to let Mark help you with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. When school starts in the fall, we’ll expand the PALS hours.

How-to and self-help

“Backpacking 101” by Heather Balogh Rochfort provides tips on everything from packing light to picking a safe campsite. “Colorado Road & Recreation Atlas” contains maps, recreation guides and information on roads and public lands. “Quick Keto” by Martina Slajerova provides 100 low-carb recipes for meals in 30 minutes or less.

Other nonfiction

“Memory’s Last Breath” by Gerda Saunders is a memoir of a woman with dementia. “Daring to Drive” by Manal Al-Sharif is a memoir of an educated Saudi Arabian woman. “The Pierre Hotel Affair” by Daniel Simone is the true story of a $28 million jewel theft. “Healing Children” by Dr. Kurt Newman contains a surgeon’s stories on the frontiers of pediatric medicine. “The Boy Who Loved Too Much” by Jennifer Latson is the true story of pathological friendliness.

DVDs

“Yankee Doodle Dandy” is the musical biography of George M. Cohan. “Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric” is the National Geographic documentary. “An American Tail” and “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West” is a two-film set of this family classic. “RWBY Collection” is a three-disc set.

Large print

We have six new westerns: “Silver City: A Novel of the American West” by Jeff Guinn; “Buckshot,” a Ned Cody novel by L. J. Martin, “The Brutal Night of the Mountain Man” and “The First Mountain Man: Preacher’s Hellstsorm” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone; “Medicine Creek,” book four of the Wind River series by James Reasoner and L.J. Washburn; and “The Byrds of Shywater” by Paul Joseph Lederer. Other new large print books are “Tom Dooley: American Tragedy,” a Civil War story by Bill Brooks and “Wolf on a String” by Benjamin Black, set in the court of the Holy Roman Empire.

Other novels

“Our Little Racket” by Angelica Baker exposes problems with very rich Greenwich, CT women’s lives when an investment bank closes. “The Ministry of Utmost Happiness” by Arundhati Roy takes readers on a journey across India over many years.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Carolyn Sterett, Cindi Galabota, Margaret Coleman and our many generous anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“People are united by questions. It is the answers that divide them.” – Elie Wiesel (1928-2016), Romanian-born American Jewish writer, professor, political activist, Nobel Laureate and Holocaust survivor.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.