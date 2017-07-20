EDITORIAL: The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe, Part Six

Read Part One

The “tiny house movement” may have got its start, here in the U.S., with the publication of Sarah Susanka’s book, The Not So Big House, in 1998. Ms. Susanka was working at that time ,as managing partner at a large architecture firm that was focused on “building better, not bigger.” Following the initial success of her, “Not So Big” book series, she left the architecture profession to pursue writing and lecturing as a full-time career.

From Wikipedia:

Ms. Susanka was dubbed “one of 18 innovators in American culture” by U.S. News and World Report in 1998. In 2004 Builder Magazine ranked her as No. 14 out of 50 “Power Brokers”. She appeared on the “Environmental Power List” in Organic Style magazine that same year. In 2007, she received the Anne Morrow Lindbergh Award, an award given periodically to recognize “outstanding individual achievement, a spirit of initiative, and work that exemplifies great dedication toward making positive contributions to our world.”

One of the positive contributions, for which Ms. Susanka has been honored, involves her belief that a focus during the 21st century on “better spaces” for living and working — rather than “bigger spaces” — is essential not only for human beings but for the whole planet as living organism. She has since expanded her ideas beyond the realm of architecture to encompass “the Not So Big Life.”

If you are interested in some of Ms. Susanka’s ideas, here is her TED Talk video from 2013.

The “tiny house movement” has taken some of Ms. Susanka’s concepts to heart. While the average size of an American home grew from 1,780 square feet in 1978 to 2,662 square feet in 2013, the average size of the family living inside that house has shrunk. Simultaneously, the percentage of household income spent on rent and mortagages has continued to climb.

The tiny house movement is driven, I believe, by three key ideas.

1. Everyone has a right to a comfortable space to call “home” no matter what the person’s economic status. Homelessness should not exist in an modern, affluent country like the U.S.

2. Large homes have a generally detrimental impact on the planet, in terms of excessive use of renewable and non-renewable resources.

3. By simplifying your home, and focusing on “quality” rather than “quantity” — you simplify your life.

The proponents of “smaller, better” housing sometimes point to unsettling statistics about life here in America — such as the fact that 48% of American households making less than $30,000 annually pay more than half of their income on housing, leaving these households less than $15,000 a year to purchase food, healthcare, education, clothing, and everything else. (Source: Joint Center for Housing Studies, Harvard University.)

And we probably ought to include taxes and fees in that remaining $15,000? Sales taxes, income taxes, property taxes, vehicle registration fees, and so on.

And since we are speaking of taxes, we definitely want to talk about the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners work session held yesterday morning.

The purported purpose of the meeting was to hear a report from architect Brad Ash, and in particular, to learn the estimated price tag of the County jail and Sheriff’s administration building that has been proposed for a 5-acre site in Harman Park, near the Hwy 160-Piedra Road intersection.

Mr. Ash gave a quick overview of the proposed facility.

The jail, in the current design, would house in excess of 70 inmates, if necessary, and would measure about 21,000 square feet — at an estimated construction cost of $450 per square foot. It would be designed for future expansion. Base cost, not including site work, various ‘soft costs,’ and contingencies, was estimated by Mr. Ash at $9.6 million.

For purposes of comparison, the existing County jail — which was vacated and abandoned by the Board of County Commissioners in April 2015 — measures about 9,500 square feet. According to a casual estimate by consulting architect Bob Johnson in early 2016, the existing jail could be renovated into a ‘state of the art facility’ for maybe $2 million.

But a renovated jail wouldn’t measure 21,000 square feet, like the one currently proposed for Harman Park.

The other half of the proposed new facility — the Sheriff’s administration building — clocked in at about 13,000 square feet, at a proposed construction cost of about $275 per square foot. That totals approximately $3.4 million, not counting site work and the rest of the “incidental” costs.

Total project cost for the two connected facilities: $17.9 million.

I just mentioned that the current (abandoned) County jail measures about 9,500 square feet, and the proposed County jail measures 21,000 square feet.

We might also note that, in 2015, the County Sheriff was operating in 3,500 square feet of administrative offices, while the proposed new facility is more than three times that size, at 13,000 square feet.

In other words, this is the exact opposite of the “tiny house movement.” This proposal represents the “very large government expansion movement.”

Considering that the population of Archuleta County has not grown significantly since 2006, we might ask why the Sheriff needs administrative space three times the size he was using in 2015.

And, considering that the population of Archuleta County has not grown significantly in the past decade, we might also ask why the existing County jail cannot be renovated — and perhaps expanded onto the vacant parcel directly adjacent to the current downtown building — thus saving the taxpayers $10 million or more in new construction costs? (Which of course translates to $20 million in bond repayment costs.)

And could the BOCC then spend that $20 million in savings, on our poor county roads?

But this suggestion — to save the taxpayers millions of dollars by keeping government small and efficient — is not “Plan B.” Commissioner Steve Wadley made that very clear, during yesterday’s work session, which was attended by a large number of government officials and almost no one from the general public. There is no Plan B.

At three separate points in yesterday’s sometimes-tense discussion about this tax increase plan, Commissioner Wadley reassured us all that, “There is no Plan B.” Either the taxpayers pony up the $17.9 million needed for the current government expansion plans (and also, pony up the expanded maintenance costs for the expanded buildings… and also, pony up the interest payments to the investment bankers who purchase the bonds… and…)

Either we pony up… or else… what?

Well, there is no Plan B.

In fact, there is not really even a Plan A. As we found out.

Read Part Seven, tomorrow…