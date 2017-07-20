OPINION: Paper Water vs Wet Water, Part Two

Read Part One

Our biggest project, for the San Juan Water Conservancy District, is the proposed reservoir now designated as the “San Juan River Headwaters Project.”

What else are we working on that requires revenue? Glad you asked.

First, the District has participated in the State’s roundtable process since its inception. Over the last few years, the roundtables from across the State have worked to develop a State Water Plan, which is now being implemented. The District participated at every step, and now wants to be part of implementing that plan. One goal contained within the plan is for major streams within the State develop watershed / stream management plans. The State has put sizable amounts of money behind this goal so the District has approached other stakeholders in this area to join together in applying for funding to do a plan for the San Juan River.

We know that demand outpaces supply on the river in drought years, but we do not have a good grasp of how various impacts on the river are affecting it as a fishery, a recreational resource, and a mainstay to agriculture and population growth. A plan would provide direction and “next steps” to assure the community receives the maximum benefit from the river while maintaining the quality and quantity the river needs to remain viable. Next steps will include mitigation work and incorporation of various non-consumptive projects to benefit the river.

Second, the District is participating in community projects more than ever before. Both the Town and County are working on updates to their respective comprehensive plans and land use codes. The District is active in assuring that water become a part of this update process. Incorporating water concerns to the land use planning process is another goal of the State Water Plan. Training on the subject has already begun and this community will be submitting an application to the Sonoran Institute/ Lincoln Land Policy Institute soon to take that to the next level.

Third, each member of the District’s board has taken on responsibilities that expand the District’s participation in projects that support the mission. For instance, Al Pfister is the District representative on the Southwest Colorado Roundtable just taking up the process to update the State Water Supply Initiative (“SWSI”), Doug Secrist is the District representative on the Healthy Forest Partnership, which has been so effective in reducing potential impacts from forest fires in the area; Rod Proffitt has participated in both the Town and County land use processes and serves on the Town’s Comp Plan Steering Committee; and Ray Finney is the District’s liaison to PAWSD and is working on various ways the District can cooperate with PAWSD. Susan Nossaman has been dealing with health issues and has had responsibilities that have limited her participation on the board. However, Susan’s family has a long history of working on water issues locally and has more of a background on local concern than the rest of us combined.

There is a “Fourth” regarding storage as a policy priority in this State, but that issue deserves a broader discussion than I can offer here… so I will save “storage” for another time.

Conclusion:

The District is asking voters within its jurisdiction to approve the very mill levy they voted to fund the District originally. It is expected the annual revenue generated from the 1 mill will be about $213,000; up from about $67,000 currently. Without this revenue, the District will be literally stopped in its tracks from developing the San Juan River Headwaters Project, and will be crippled in participating at an effective level on all the other issues pending in our community.

The District’s mission is to file on and conduct due diligence on paper water placed in its care for the benefit of this community. Once paper water goes wet, that water can be held without condition as a dedicated water right. Appropriate funding assures the District can keep the process moving on your behalf. Your vote in favor of this TABOR election initiative will assure that the District will be able to do all that is needed to keep water coming out of the tap, support recreation and other non-consumptive uses of the river so important to the lifestyle we all enjoy, and assure the investments made will retain their value and more.