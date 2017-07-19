UU Fellowship to Consider ‘A Shared World’

By Zoë Groulx

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a service this Sunday, July 23, for a video presentation titled “A Shared World,” by the Rev. Mara Dowdall recorded during the 2017 General Assembly of the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA). The General Assembly is the annual meeting of the UUA, and this year it was held June 21-25 at the New Orleans Convention Center. Attendees gather to worship, witness, learn, connect and make policy for the Association through democratic process.

In the video, Rev. Dowdall references the poet Naomi Shihab Nye, who speaks of “the shared world,” whereby we connect deeply with one another in and through our differences — a precept of Unitarian Universalism. What does it mean to live in “the shared world”? As we navigate this time of peril and possibility, beauty and anguish, despair and resistance, how might a theology and practice of “the shared world” help us find our way?

Over the coming weeks and months, the Pagosa Fellowship will strive to present some of the history of Unitarian Universalism through these articles. What people in American history were Unitarian or Universalist? How did Unitarian Universalism start, what are its values and what does it profess? When the Fellowship announces an upcoming service, it can then relate that service to its importance or relevance to Unitarian Universalist (UU) ideals and put that into perspective for current times.

In keeping with that idea, how is “the shared world” a precept of Unitarian Universalism? In the sixteenth century the Protestant Reformation took hold in the remote mountains of Transylvania in Eastern Europe. Here the first edict of religious toleration in history was declared in 1568 during the reign of the first and only Unitarian king, John Sigismund. Sigismund’s court preacher, Frances David, had successively converted from Catholicism to Lutheranism to Calvinism and finally to Unitarianism because he could find no biblical basis for the doctrine of the Trinity.

Arguing that people should be allowed to choose among these faiths, he said, “We need not think alike to love alike.” And indeed, that is how a “shared world” can exist in harmony.

The Rev. Mara Dowdall is senior minister of the First UU Society of Burlington, VT. Previously, she served congregations in Montpelier, VT, and the Boston area and spent a year as the UUA’s interim youth ministry director. A Philadelphia native, lifelong UU and graduate of Harvard Divinity School, Dowdall worked in national politics before her call to ministry. She lives in Burlington with her husband, Ben, and their two young sons.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations” and “The goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

