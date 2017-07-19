Thingamajig to host ‘4th Annual Broadway Gala’ on July 25

Please join us for the 4th Annual Broadway Gala on July 25!

The Thingamajig Theatre Company’s ‘Broadway Gala’ has consistently been one of the favorite nights of the summer and is also our biggest fundraiser of the year. Doors open at 5pm with live music, hors d’oeuvres catered by the Alley House Grill and backstage tours conducted by the talented performers in this summer’s repertory season.

At 6pm, performers from Thingamajig’s summer company will show off their talents in a cabaret style show. Sprinkled between the fabulous entertainment, our cast will auction off special tidbits of fun.

The biggest and most sought after auction item is a spectacular dinner night out for up to 10 people that will be prepared by the Thingamajig’s summer cast. You and your guests will be chauffeured by the actors so you will be able to enjoy amazing appetizers, main courses, desserts and wine pairings (all planned and prepared by the summer cast) plus private serenades by different actors.

Please join us at 5pm on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 and be ready to bid, to laugh, and to be entertained by this extremely talented group of actors. Please don’t hesitate, reserve your tickets now as seating for the Gala is extremely limited.

Click here to purchase tickets online. You can also call the theatre to reserve tickets at 970-731-SHOW.

Thingamajig Theatre Company is a 501c3 professional, nonprofit theatre. We provide a high quality theatre experience at a low cost to our community, thereby making art accessible as well as providing a major economic driver for our tourist industry. We do this by keeping ticket prices at only 50% of their value which makes us rely on donations, sponsors and grants to make up the other 50% of the cost. Please come out and support the arts in Pagosa Springs and help keep Thingamajig alive.