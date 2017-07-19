PATC Announces August Trail Projects

August has the dubious distinction of being the only month of the year without a major holiday to celebrate. The Pagosa Area Trails Council (PATC) suggests taking August under your wing and donating a little of your time to public land stewardship.

The PATC has scheduled a couple of volunteer work projects for which we could use your help. PATC functions as one of the coordinating organizations to assist with the care and maintenance of a few of the approximately 687 miles of trails that need maintenance in the Pagosa Ranger District.

Trail work is for nearly everyone. Most projects have an array of needs, from lopping to digging to building to sawing. There is a job for every volunteer – we promise!

August 6, 2017; from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wolf Creek Wheel Club Treasure Mountain Project

Meeting Location: Pagosa Mountain Sports

Project Summary: We will be working on the trail from FS725 up and if we have sufficient number of volunteers we will also send a crew to the Divide Trail. Much of the trail in this area is in poor condition – we will be doing a lot of tread work. Project is moderate difficulty. Expect our project to be approximately five miles.

Contact: Janine Emmets – janine@pagosamountainsports.com

August 8, 2017; from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Pagosa Area Trails Council monthly TUESDAY project

Meeting Location: Camino Real Pagosa next to City Market

Project Summary: Each month our project start/finish locations will be different. Our overall goal is to cut out our more widely used trails. Because our focus is on cutting downed trees, our first few projects dates will be faster paced with sawyers and swampers tag-teaming the work. We want to focus on finishing these tasks earlier in the season to have a greater opportunity to work on more dirt in the fingernail projects later in the season. These are important project dates and lots of hands are appreciated.

Projects are low to moderate difficulty – early season is mostly moving limbs and logs. No experience is necessary – we will gladly introduce you to trail maintenance and proper use of tools. The hike/project distance is approximately three to six miles.

You Need to Know: We will carpool to the trailhead. Wear long pants and closed-toe shoes; a long-sleeved shirt is suggested. Dress for the weather. Bring work gloves, eye protection, lunch, snacks and water.

Contact: Stacy Boone – info@stepoutdoorscolorado.com

August 20-25, 2017

Weminuche Trail Project

Meeting Location: This is a Step Outdoors, LLC project; reservation required

Project Summary: A spectacular time of the year to be in the high country. This five-night work trip provides quick access to the Continental Divide Trail on the Weminuche Trail. A regularly used trail in need of maintenance, we have multiple tasks that provide diversity to the project. Our primary focus will be cleaning or constructing drainage features, removing old metal culverts and interacting with trail users sharing the principles of Leave No Trace.

Contact: Stacy Boone – info@stepoutdoorscolorado.com

August 26, 2017; from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Coal Creek Trail Project

Meeting Location: Archuleta County Fairgrounds

Project Summary: This is the NEW project for August and is a continuation of our ongoing Coal Creek Trail effort. We will hike approximately four miles to the ridge and work our way down brushing and cutting out the trail as needed. Our goal is to have sufficient volunteers to finish the trail for 2017.

You Need to Know: We will carpool to the trailhead. Wear long pants and closed-toe shoes; a long-sleeved shirt is suggested. Dress for the weather. Bring work gloves, eye protection, lunch, snacks and water.

Contact: Stacy Boone – info@stepoutdoorscolorado.com

About Pagosa Area Trails Council (PATC)

The Pagosa Area Trails Council (PATC) is a volunteer run 501(c)(3) organization which functions as the clearinghouse of organization and coordination for all of the trail user groups in Pagosa Springs. This is the place where all trail users are respected and come together, work together and work to meet the goal of keeping our trails open and valuable to the entire community.

We have a number of goals in 2017. Those goals include:

Continue to facilitate a biannual Roundtable that includes all trail user groups

Continue to function as the liaison for all user groups to develop own work projects and to assist with marketing those projects in an annual calendar

Coordinate the 2017 Public Lands Day with a volunteer committee

Offer training opportunities that benefit all user groups

Be a representative user club for hikers and the associated trail work projects

For more information, please visit https://pagosatrails.org/about/.