Local Chromo Author to Speak at Senior Book Club Event

The Senior Book Club — now the Literary Ladies — will host Steven Kohlhagen, author of contemporary terrorist thriller, mystery and western novels will speak about his novel, Where They Bury You, on Friday, July 28 at 10:30am at the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library.

Mr. Kohlhagen is a former economics professor at Berkeley, a former Wall Street investment banker, and recently elected to the board of Freddie Mac.

After reading a non-fiction history of Kit Carson and the West by Hampton Sides that reported the factual murder of Marshal Joseph Cummings on August 18, 1863, Kohlhagen was led to conduct further research on Carson and Cummings. This resulted in the discovery of a historical gang of con artists, and led to the creation of the fictional characters who were involved in a variety of plots during 1861-1863 in New Mexico and Arizona Territories.

All are welcome to join us at the library on July 28 in the large meeting room to hear Mr. Kohlhagen’s discussion of his research for this book and his sequel Chief of Thieves.